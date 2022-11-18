How to Get Tickets for Texas A&M-UMass

The Aggies are hosting the Minutemen on Saturday and SI Tickets has some options if you're attending the game.

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their season on Saturday when they host UMass at Kyle Field.

If you’re making the trip to College Station, keep these tickets prices in mind if you still need some for the game.

Tickets for UMass

If you’re headed to the game, there are opportunities for tickets per SI Tickets .

You can get into Kyle Field as of Thursday for as little as $30. That’s for a seat in the Upper Corner Section of 342, which gives you a view behind the end zone.

If you want something a little closer, there are $50 seats in the Mezzanine Corner in Section 242, which puts you behind the end zone.

If you’re hoping to get close to the field for cheap, then the Lower End Zone Section 117 is for you. Those tickets are going for just $58.

From there, if you’re really looking to splurge and take advantage of the fact that the Aggies aren’t playing an SEC opponent, a Lower Sideline FB7 seat is going for $535. That gets your right at midfield behind the Texas A&M bench.

The College Football Playoff

Texas is out of the race for the College Football Playoff. That’s reflected in their futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week. It’s also the baseline for any of the FBS teams that SI samples.

For the CFP semifinal game, the highest futures prices belong to the Georgia Bulldogs at $147 for either of the semifinal sites. Should Georgia advance to the national championship game, the Bulldogs’ futures price is $278.

