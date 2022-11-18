ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

How to Get Tickets for Texas A&M-UMass

By Matthew Postins
All Aggies
All Aggies
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EDVH4_0jFnjjRy00

The Aggies are hosting the Minutemen on Saturday and SI Tickets has some options if you're attending the game.

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their season on Saturday when they host UMass at Kyle Field.

If you’re making the trip to College Station, keep these tickets prices in mind if you still need some for the game.

Tickets for UMass

If you’re headed to the game, there are opportunities for tickets per SI Tickets .

You can get into Kyle Field as of Thursday for as little as $30. That’s for a seat in the Upper Corner Section of 342, which gives you a view behind the end zone.

If you want something a little closer, there are $50 seats in the Mezzanine Corner in Section 242, which puts you behind the end zone.

If you’re hoping to get close to the field for cheap, then the Lower End Zone Section 117 is for you. Those tickets are going for just $58.

From there, if you’re really looking to splurge and take advantage of the fact that the Aggies aren’t playing an SEC opponent, a Lower Sideline FB7 seat is going for $535. That gets your right at midfield behind the Texas A&M bench.

The College Football Playoff

Texas is out of the race for the College Football Playoff. That’s reflected in their futures prices for tickets for both the College Football Playoff championship game and any of the New Year’s Six games. A lower-level end zone seat would cost you $15, which is unchanged from last week. It’s also the baseline for any of the FBS teams that SI samples.

For the CFP semifinal game, the highest futures prices belong to the Georgia Bulldogs at $147 for either of the semifinal sites. Should Georgia advance to the national championship game, the Bulldogs’ futures price is $278.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Comments / 0

Related
rpiathletics.com

Men's Basketball Wins WNE Tournament Title

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Dom Black scored 23 points and Will Rubin had 21 to lead the No. 20 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's basketball team to a 76-69 victory over Western New England University in the championship game of the Hampton Inn WNE Tip-Off Tournament. Records:. Western New England: 3-1...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Girls Soccer Championship Preview: No. 1 Monson to face familiar No. 2 Sutton for Division V finals

Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Behind five combined points between Emmy Finnegan (three) and Hannah Murphy (two), the Monson girl’s soccer team defeated Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday, punching its ticket into the Division V state championship. After falling to Sutton during last year’s state semifinal round, the Mustangs will seek revenge against the Suzies as they look to claim their first state crown since 2015.
MONSON, MA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Tuskegee Airmen to speak at New England Air Museum in Connecticut

On Saturday, the New England Air Museum is presenting a talk with three members of the famed African American World War II unit known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the museum’s new permanent exhibit “The Tuskegee Airmen: Their Untold Stories,” which is expected to open in Spring 2023. Among those speaking at the museum – which is located at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut – is Lt. Col. Harry Stewart. Now 98, Stewart flew more than 40 combat missions in the European Theater and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
amherstindy.org

What’s Happening In Amherst?

You can help us make our events calendar more useful by sending us your listings and including contact information and/or a link for more information. Send events listings to amherstindy@gmail.com. IN PERSON ONGOING OR MULTI-DAY EVENTS. EVERY SATURDAY THROUGH NOVEMBER 19. AMHERST FARMERS’ MARKET. Town Common 7:30 a.m –...
AMHERST, MA
shagriffiner.org

After Commerce Bans Phones, Students Give Surprising Reactions

Widespread concern about phone use has prompted Commerce to require all students to keep their phones in locked pouches during school, and student response has proven more positive than one might expect. Paul Neal, the executive principal of Commerce, announced on Oct. 17 that all students would have to leave...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
All Aggies

All Aggies

College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on Texas A&M athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tamu

Comments / 0

Community Policy