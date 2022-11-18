ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Murdaugh claims alibi in double murder case

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

New details in the case of a once powerful Low Country lawyer now facing double murder charges. Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh, revealed new information in his defense. His lawyers say, he was not home the night of June 7th of 2021 , when his wife and son Paul were shot to death.

The two were shot with different guns on the family's hunting estate. In a notice of alibi filed in court in Colleton County Thursday, Murdaugh claimed he was on the property prior but left just after 9 PM.

He claims that his wife and son were alive when he left. He says, he went to visit his mother and wasn't back on the property until after 10 PM. His defense team says, cell phone records will show he had multiple conversations, while making the twenty minute drive to visit his mother. Murdaugh claims when he returned to the family's estate, he found his wife and son dead.

