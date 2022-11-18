ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Investigation underway after woman found dead in a vehicle

By Roger Davis, Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRsvu_0jFnjNE600

Investigators hope an autopsy will reveal what claimed the life of a woman whose body was found in her pickup truck, parked on a roadside in Spartanburg County.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger's preliminary report says, the body of 49 year old Stacey Fleming of Jonesville showed no evidence of injury. Sheriff's deputies say, there was no damage to her truck either.

It was first noticed on Southport Road around 7:30 Thursday morning. Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. Deputies say the injured person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to...
FOX Carolina

Coroner: Investigation underway after 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson County following overdose

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said officials responded at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 to a report of drug overdose. Deputies said at that time one person was taken to AnMed for treatment.
WYFF4.com

Woman dead after crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed while crossing the road in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on White Horse Road near Saluda Lake Drive. They say a car was traveling south on White Horse Road when it...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Saluda Co. coroner identifies man after body found near pond

SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The Saluda County Coroner’s Office announced the identity of a man found deceased in the Monetta area near a pond this afternoon. The victim has been identified as Zonnie T. Cyrus, 22, of Ridge Spring, SC. His death is currently being investigated by the Coroner’s...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate woman reported missing has been found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Zandra King has been found safe. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who they say has schizophrenia. They said Zandra King, 74, was last seen on November 1, on Highway 414 in Travelers...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
WLOS.com

Man dies after being stabbed, run over in Walmart parking lot; suspect on the loose

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a man died following a stabbing incident in the parking lot of a Walmart in Western North Carolina. The Marion Police Department reports around 1 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 19, officers responded to the Walmart on Sugar Hill Road in reference to a stabbing. Once there, they discovered 45-year-old Alfredo Guardian Magana, of Marion, had been critically injured after being stabbed and run over during an altercation. Police say he had been found lying in the side parking lot of the shopping center near the grocery pickup area.
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Wednesday. Deputies say family members reported that 28-year-old Kenneth Ray Hughes was last seen on Nov. 16 entering the woods on foot in the Ridge Road/Rush Road area in Hodges.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies arrest Seneca man for meth trafficking after chase

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County arrested a man on Wednesday evening after a chase that took place near the Earles Grove community. According to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a tip that the suspect, Clifford Jacob Ricketts, was in the area working on a black Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies noticed a car matching the description near Smith Dairy Road and Cottontail Drive and attempted a traffic stop.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy