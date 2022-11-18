Investigation underway after woman found dead in a vehicle

Investigators hope an autopsy will reveal what claimed the life of a woman whose body was found in her pickup truck, parked on a roadside in Spartanburg County.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger's preliminary report says, the body of 49 year old Stacey Fleming of Jonesville showed no evidence of injury. Sheriff's deputies say, there was no damage to her truck either.

It was first noticed on Southport Road around 7:30 Thursday morning. Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene.