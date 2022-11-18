ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dangerous Blood Clots In Al Roker’s Lungs, Legs Led To Hospitalization And ‘Today Show’ Absence

By Samantha Nungesser
 2 days ago
After missing for nearly two weeks from The Today Show, Al Roker is sharing an update on his health. The beloved host took to social media to explain his absence and assure his followers that after experiencing a health scare, he is “on the way to recovery.”

Roker shared on Instagram this morning that he has been hospitalized with blood clots, but is recovering after receiving “terrific” care from doctors.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker wrote. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.”

He added, “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Fans first noticed Roker was missing from the show on Monday, Nov. 7 after last being seen on Friday, Nov. 4, leaving many anxious for answers. After viewers flooded the comments section of his post, the outpouring of love continued from his fellow Today Show co-hosts, who offered their own well wishes after Roker shared his health update.

“Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!” Craig Melvin wrote, while Savannah Guthrie posted, “You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!!”

Hoda Kotb commented, “Al Roker– hurry back to us… counting the days xoxoxo,” and Jenna Bush Hager said, “Love you Al! Hurry home. You are missed and loved beyond measure!”

Guthrie also shared an update on this morning’s episode of Today, where she shared with viewers that Roker is “in good spirits,” while co-anchor Dylan Dreyer revealed a phone call she’d had with Roker while he recovered from his health scare.

“Not that you need us to tell you how incredible Al is, the first time I called him, he immediately said, ‘Hey Dilly-Dill! How are the boys?'” she said. “That’s classic Al.”

With The Today Show simply not being the same without him, we are wishing Al a speedy recovery!

Guest
2d ago

Sending prayers same thing happened to me last November ,I had blood clot travel from leg through my heart and land in my left lung.If clot is caught on time survival chances are good.I was in hospital for 2 weeks received medicine to dissolve clot,and put on blood thinners twice a day for past year.

Mir Dontzuckwitme
2d ago

I'm sure NBC forced him to get boosted to keep his career. He willingly believes in it anyway

Terry Espinola
2d ago

Thank God for your recovery, my father had several of those and he passed from one in the brain. God bless you with complete recovery 🙏🙏.

