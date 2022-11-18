ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

New Movies On Demand: ‘Tár,’ ‘Moonage Daydream,’ + More

By Liz Kocan
 2 days ago

Tár , which features Cate Blanchett in a role as an orchestra conductor whose virtuosity is only overshadowed by her steely focus, is the actress’s latest awards’ season contender, and it’s one of the many new movies on VOD that are premiering this week. Musical geniuses seem to be a theme among this week’s picks: David Bowie gets the documentary treatment in the film Moonage Daydream , which details the late musician’s artistic process by combining his music with lush and honestly, kinda trippy visuals.

And then there’s Smile , a psychological thriller starring Sosie Bacon (one degree from Kevin, she’s his daughter) as a psychiatrist named Rose Cotter who witnesses a patient kill herself. The death, Rose learns, is one of many in a chain of suicides that she believes to be caused by a supernatural entity that takes the form of a creepy, smiling person. Those who witness the disturbing smiling being end up killing themselves, and since Rose’s patient was one of them, pretty soon she starts seeing creepy smilers, which signals that pretty soon it’ll be her time to go.

These are just a few of the titles that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video , iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now!
Tár
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Na6gA1RehsU?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
In Todd Field’s new film, Tár , Cate Blanchett stars as one of the greatest modern conductors of classical music, Lydia Tár. Though Tár is a fictional person, the film blends her story with real cultural figures and name drops many of them, to the point where you start believing Lydia herself is a real person who exists among the composers and conductors mentioned in the film. Blanchett delivers yet another incredible performance as she balances Lydia’s commitment to her craft with her brutal, “tortured genius who makes other people miserable” vibe.

Where to stream Tár
Moonage Daydream
If there’s one word that previous reviews of Moonage Daydream tend to include, it’s “experiential.” The film, which was released in theaters back in September, is a large scale love letter to the music and process of David Bowie, one that includes rare footage and performances of the musician, captured before his 2016 death. Maybe it would have been better to take it in on a big screen to get that full experience, but it’s still an effective and exciting homage to Ziggy Stardust, made for the fans who found comfort in any and all of his shape-shifting personas.

Where to stream Moonage Daydream
Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction .

Comments / 0

Decider.com

Decider.com

