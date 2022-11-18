Indian River soccer standout wins Week 10 Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

Congratulations to Connor Bird of Indian River soccer, the Delaware Online Athlete of the Week for Week 10 of the fall season. The senior scored two goals in a 5-1 victory over Woodbridge in the quarterfinals of the DIAA Division II Boys Soccer Tournament.

Bird won an online vote over four other nominees. Check out this week’s nominees on Monday on Delaware Online and vote for your favorite. Voting is free and runs Monday through Thursday, with the weekly winner announced each Friday.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to high school sports reporter Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline or on Twitter @BradMyersTNJ