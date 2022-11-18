Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Homicide: Man shot, killed at Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man was shot and killed Thursday night at the Camelot Inn on I-40 in Amarillo. Police said the shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. The victim is 24-years-old. His name has not been released. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the deadly...
The Amarillo Pioneer
APD Investigating Homicide at Local Hotel
Local authorities are seeking the public’s help in investigating a shooting that left one person dead at a local hotel this week. According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched Thursday night to the Camelot Inn at 2508 East I-40 on the report of a shooting. A 24 year old male had been shot at that location and died from his injuries.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Suspect drives stolen SUV into lake
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police fished a stolen SUV out of a lake Friday morning. The SUV was stolen around 6:15 a.m. from an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Dale Street. The person who called 911 said they saw the suspect drive the vehicle across the...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department investigating shooting at the Camelot Inn that left 1 man dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened last night at the Camelot Inn. According to the release, at around 7:50 p.m., officers were called to the Camelot Inn at 2508 east IH-40 on a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 24-year-old man...
Stolen Car Driven Into Martin Road Lake
1. Commit a Crime? Dump the evidence in Lawrence Lake. 2. Steal a car? Dump it in Martin Road Lake. So in this case of grand theft auto, guess where this stolen car ended up?. Okay, so it's no mystery that Amarillo has had a high rate of car theft, being rated as number 3 on a list by AAA for car theft. In 2020 Amarillo had a car theft rate of 365 cars stolen per 100,00 people. Although APD has made efforts in the past few years to limit the number of car thefts, it is inevitable that they will still occur in Amarillo. But last Friday, a car theft occurred that had a normal start and an odd ending.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo Murder
Amarillo Police are looking into a homicide from Tuesday night. They were called out to a home on North Highland Street and Northeast 16th Avenue and found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. At this time, police have not made an arrest, and they are still investigating. For any information, please...
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers increasing reward for information on body found near N Givens Ave
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers has increased the reward for information on what happened to the woman’s body found near N Givens Ave. According to officials, on Nov. 13, the Potter County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a body found on N Givens Ave. Officers...
1 dead after Tuesday incident in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a Tuesday evening incident in northeast Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, Amarillo Police officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of north Highland around 9:18 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a dead man. When […]
KFDA
‘They never hesitated’: Tri-state fair shooting first responders honored for their bravery
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The first responders from the Tri-State Fair shooting back in September were honored this morning. Each month, first responders are honored at the Welcome Pardner’s networking breakfast, but this month was extra special. As four first responders were honored, the two who were injured in...
KFDA
Amarillo police: Man found dead at home near North Highland and NE 16th
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday evening. Around 9:18 p.m., officers responded to a home on North Highland near Northeast 16th Avenue where they found 41-year-old Jose Manuel Ibarra dead. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating. Police have...
Canyon Police release more information on morning incident
Update (3:01 p.m.) The Canyon Police Department released more information about an earlier incident that closed down access to the 1700 block of Sixth Ave. on Tuesday. According to a report from Canyon Police, officers were called to a home on the 1700 block of 6th Ave. for a welfare check. Police found an individual […]
KFDA
Deaf Smith County jail seeking more jailers to open
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The new $32 million Deaf Smith County jail is still sitting partially empty due to staffing issues needing more jailers before they are able to move inmates in. Current dispatch and other office workers are in the new building, but staff is still split.
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers needs help identifying man using stolen debit card
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a man who was seen using a stolen debit card. According to officials, the man was seen on camera using a stolen debit card that was originally taken from an auto burglary. If you have any...
KFDA
Potter County jury convicts man of assault of a family member charge
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A Potter County jury convicted and sentenced a man for an assault of a family member charge on Wednesday. After a two-day trial at the 181st District Court, Glaston Lee Mitchell was convicted for assault of a family member with a previous conviction, according to the 47th District Attorney’s Office.
kgncnewsnow.com
Potter County Man Convicted
Glaston Mitchell has been sentenced in the 181st District Court for an assault on a family member, Wednesday. Mitchell was convicted after a two-day trial for the assault of a family member with a previous conviction. He’s been sentenced to 25 years in prison in the Texas Department of Criminal...
KFDA
Organizations ’upset’ after letter from Amarillo mayor on drag show
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In a letter sent to some Amarillo churches, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson addressed concerns regarding the event “A Drag Queen Christmas” coming to the Amarillo Globe News Center. Mayor Nelson explains how events are booked through the city. “The City can not refuse to...
1 transported to hospital after Monday evening explosion
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a reported explosion that happened Monday evening in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, firefighters were dispatched to a reported explosion around 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of South Monroe. When the first unit arrived, officials said […]
Myhighplains.com
Doors Opening at Kind House Ukraine Bakery Storefront
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Kind House Ukraine Bakery is a project that was started by Glenda Moore. At the time she was doing it along with an Assistant Principal job with Amarillo ISD. That passion to help those in the war zone of Ukraine grew to be her full time job,...
kgncnewsnow.com
Mayor Addresses Letter To City Churches Concerning Play
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is catching some flack over comments she made concerning an event coming to the Amarillo Civic Center. In a letter addressed to several city churches, she explained how events are booked through the city. She says the city cannot refuse to lease a public facility or a group based on the content of the event.
Mayor Nelson Responds To “A Drag Show Christmas”. Was A Line Crossed?
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Townsquare Media. A show coming to the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts has recently sparked a lot of debate and heated some people up because of what it is. So much so that residents of Amarillo started lodging formal complaints with Mayor Ginger Nelson.
