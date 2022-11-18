ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Anthony Yarde sets up world title shot against unbeaten Russian Artur Beterbiev on January 28 at Wembley Arena... as the British light-heavyweight stops Stefani Koykov inside three rounds

Anthony Yarde will get his second shot at a world title following confirmation that he will face WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28 at Wembley Arena. Having not fought since avenging his loss to Lyndon Arthur last December, Yarde shook off the ring-rust with a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 215 results: Kennedy Nzechukwu throttles Ion Cutelaba in makeshift main event

LAS VEGAS – Kennedy Nzechukwu has won the first main event of his UFC career by finishing Ion Cutelaba. The light heavyweight bout served as the impromptu main event of UFC Fight Night 215 at the UFC Apex, after the originally scheduled headliner Derrick Lewis was forced to withdraw due to illness. Although the bout was elevated to main event status, it remained a three-round contest, but Nzechukwu (11-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) only needed two to stop Cutelaba (16-9-1 MMA, 5-8-1 UFC).
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Ring Magazine

Anthony Yarde crushes Koykov, paves way for Artur Beterbiev fight in London in January

The Ring’s No. 8 light-heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde ticked over before his 2023 London date with unified champion Artur Beterbiev with a three-round win over Stefani Koykov. Yarde, who weighed four pounds over the 175lbs limit, ahead of the fight at the Telford International Centre, was in control early,...
CBS Sports

Bellator 288 results, highlights: Vadim Nemkov outpoints Corey Anderson; Usman Nurmagomedov earns gold

Nemkov stuffed every single takedown attempt by Anderson to retain his light heavyweight title and earn the $1 million prize. When facing Corey Anderson in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals at Bellator 277, things had gotten bad for champion Vadim Nemkov. Luckily, an accidental headbutt created a cut and led to that fight being declared a no-contest. On Friday night, the pair rematched in Chicago and Nemkov displayed improved wrestling defense to take a clear unanimous decision victory in the main event of Bellator 288.
realcombatmedia.com

UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-in Video

See full UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results below. Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET) Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Serghei Spivac (254) Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206) Chase Sherman (256) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170) Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts...
MMA Fighting

Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement bout vs. Ryan Bader for heavyweight title set for Bellator 290 on CBS

Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight of his legendary career will air on network television in the U.S. Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Friday that Emelianenko will face champion Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title at Bellator 290, which takes place Feb. 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The bout was first revealed by Bellator broadcast partner CBS Sports.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Boxing Scene

Anthony Yarde: When I'm Challenged, It Brings Out The Best In Me

Anthony Yarde is not at all concerned with the threat waiting on the other side of his upcoming fight this weekend. A shot at lineal and unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev awaits Yarde as the WBO mandatory challenger. The fight was due to take place in late October, only for Beterbiev to have to delay the championship clash after not recovering in time from summertime surgery to honor the fight date.
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Houston Alexander batters Joey Beltran for early TKO | BKFC 33

Houston Alexander kept his bare knuckle boxing record perfect last night (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) at BKFC 33 from inside Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb., when the 50-year-old veteran stopped fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) alum, Joey Beltran, with a second-round TKO (punches). Alexander, who entered this main event...
OMAHA, NE
Boxing Scene

Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBA

Eimantas Stanionis has spent the past several weeks targeting an unbeaten welterweight from the greater Dallas area for his next fight. Such a fight could materialize, even if not against the fighter that the secondary titlist had in mind. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has ordered a mandatory title...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
MMAmania.com

Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4

Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
INGLEWOOD, CA
MMA Fighting

UFC reveals full UFC 282 lineup, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira championship rematch

The UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 is set with 15 fights — including a main event rematch of one of the frontrunners for Fight of the Year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 broadcast, the promotion revealed the main card and full lineup for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the man he defeated to win the championship in an unforgettable classic at UFC 275, Glover Teixeira.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Bellator MMA to make CBS debut with Fedor-Bader showdown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion will make its network television debut on CBS with Fedor Emelianenko taking on heavyweight champion Ryan Bader on Feb. 4. Bellator announced the headline bouts Friday for the landmark show, which will be held at the Forum in Inglewood,...
INGLEWOOD, CA
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 65 preview: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ predictions

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a heavyweight main event between Top 15 title hopefuls Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for early 2023 and beyond.
LAS VEGAS, NV

