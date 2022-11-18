Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
UFC Fight Night predictions -- Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac: Fight card, start time, odds, live stream
For more than eight years, Derrick Lewis has been launching lunchbox-sized fists at the skulls of UFC heavyweights. Along the way, Lewis became the Octagon's all-time leader in knockout victories. Lewis returns on Saturday night to face Serghei Spivak in the main event of UFC Fight Night but does so with many questions surrounding his future.
Anthony Yarde sets up world title shot against unbeaten Russian Artur Beterbiev on January 28 at Wembley Arena... as the British light-heavyweight stops Stefani Koykov inside three rounds
Anthony Yarde will get his second shot at a world title following confirmation that he will face WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on January 28 at Wembley Arena. Having not fought since avenging his loss to Lyndon Arthur last December, Yarde shook off the ring-rust with a...
UFC Fight Night 215 results: Kennedy Nzechukwu throttles Ion Cutelaba in makeshift main event
LAS VEGAS – Kennedy Nzechukwu has won the first main event of his UFC career by finishing Ion Cutelaba. The light heavyweight bout served as the impromptu main event of UFC Fight Night 215 at the UFC Apex, after the originally scheduled headliner Derrick Lewis was forced to withdraw due to illness. Although the bout was elevated to main event status, it remained a three-round contest, but Nzechukwu (11-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) only needed two to stop Cutelaba (16-9-1 MMA, 5-8-1 UFC).
The Ring Magazine
Anthony Yarde crushes Koykov, paves way for Artur Beterbiev fight in London in January
The Ring’s No. 8 light-heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde ticked over before his 2023 London date with unified champion Artur Beterbiev with a three-round win over Stefani Koykov. Yarde, who weighed four pounds over the 175lbs limit, ahead of the fight at the Telford International Centre, was in control early,...
CBS Sports
Bellator 288 results, highlights: Vadim Nemkov outpoints Corey Anderson; Usman Nurmagomedov earns gold
Nemkov stuffed every single takedown attempt by Anderson to retain his light heavyweight title and earn the $1 million prize. When facing Corey Anderson in the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals at Bellator 277, things had gotten bad for champion Vadim Nemkov. Luckily, an accidental headbutt created a cut and led to that fight being declared a no-contest. On Friday night, the pair rematched in Chicago and Nemkov displayed improved wrestling defense to take a clear unanimous decision victory in the main event of Bellator 288.
MMAmania.com
Chaos! Dillon Danis slugs KSI, gets clocked in wild street brawl at Misfits Boxing weigh ins (Video)
The 14th annual World MMA Awards were recently announced for the Sahara hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 8, so there’s still time to get your vote casted for “Clown of the Year.” Fortunately the category has just one nominee, part-time Bellator MMA fighter and full-time troublemaker Dillon Danis.
realcombatmedia.com
UFC Vegas 65 Weigh-in Video
See full UFC Vegas 65 weigh-in results below. Main Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET) Derrick Lewis (263) vs. Serghei Spivac (254) Kennedy Nzechukwu (205) vs. Ion Cutelaba (206) Chase Sherman (256) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (259) Andre Fialho (170.5) vs. Muslim Salikhov (170) Jack Della Maddalena (170) vs. Danny Roberts...
CBS Sports
Gervonta Davis next fight: Rising star to face Hector Luis Garcia in tune-up bout ahead of Ryan Garcia
After Thursday's news that a fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia was a "done deal" for the first half of 2023 and that Davis would first take a fight on Jan. 7, we now know the name of Davis' "tune-up" opponent. Davis will battle Hector Luis Garcia at Capitol One Arena in Washington D.C., Davis announced on social media on Friday.
UFC Fight Night 215: Official scorecards from Las Vegas
Check out the official scorecards from all 11 fights at UFC Fight Night 215 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. (Gallery will be updated throughout the event.)
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko’s retirement bout vs. Ryan Bader for heavyweight title set for Bellator 290 on CBS
Fedor Emelianenko’s final fight of his legendary career will air on network television in the U.S. Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Friday that Emelianenko will face champion Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title at Bellator 290, which takes place Feb. 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The bout was first revealed by Bellator broadcast partner CBS Sports.
14th Annual World MMA Awards ceremony set for Dec. 8 in Las Vegas; MMA Junkie and Mike Bohn nominated
A date and location for the 14th annual World MMA Awards is set. Fighters Only Magazine is again hosting the awards, and a black-tie ceremony that will take place Dec. 8 at the SAHARA in Las Vegas. Voting for the festivities has already concluded, and the winners will be announced...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Yarde: When I'm Challenged, It Brings Out The Best In Me
Anthony Yarde is not at all concerned with the threat waiting on the other side of his upcoming fight this weekend. A shot at lineal and unified WBC/IBF/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev awaits Yarde as the WBO mandatory challenger. The fight was due to take place in late October, only for Beterbiev to have to delay the championship clash after not recovering in time from summertime surgery to honor the fight date.
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Houston Alexander batters Joey Beltran for early TKO | BKFC 33
Houston Alexander kept his bare knuckle boxing record perfect last night (Fri., Nov. 18, 2022) at BKFC 33 from inside Liberty First Arena in Omaha, Neb., when the 50-year-old veteran stopped fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) alum, Joey Beltran, with a second-round TKO (punches). Alexander, who entered this main event...
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis-Vergil Ortiz Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBA
Eimantas Stanionis has spent the past several weeks targeting an unbeaten welterweight from the greater Dallas area for his next fight. Such a fight could materialize, even if not against the fighter that the secondary titlist had in mind. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBA has ordered a mandatory title...
MMAmania.com
Fedor vs Ryan Bader rematch headlines Bellator CBS debut on Feb. 4
Bellator MMA’s network television debut is going to be a big one. Officials today announced that Bellator 290: “Bader vs. Fedor 2” will be the promotion’s first MMA card to air on CBS on Sat., Feb. 4, 2023, after inking a deal with the network to air combat sports events moving forward.
MMA Fighting
UFC reveals full UFC 282 lineup, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira championship rematch
The UFC’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 is set with 15 fights — including a main event rematch of one of the frontrunners for Fight of the Year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 65 broadcast, the promotion revealed the main card and full lineup for UFC 282, which takes place Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the main event, Jiri Prochazka puts his light heavyweight title on the line against the man he defeated to win the championship in an unforgettable classic at UFC 275, Glover Teixeira.
FOX Sports
Bellator MMA to make CBS debut with Fedor-Bader showdown
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion will make its network television debut on CBS with Fedor Emelianenko taking on heavyweight champion Ryan Bader on Feb. 4. Bellator announced the headline bouts Friday for the landmark show, which will be held at the Forum in Inglewood,...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 65 preview: ‘Lewis vs. Spivac’ predictions
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC Vegas 65 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, which is set to go down tomorrow night (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring a heavyweight main event between Top 15 title hopefuls Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac, a five-round headliner with serious title implications for early 2023 and beyond.
2022 World Cup: 5 things to know about former Akron soccer star DeAndre Yedlin of the USMNT
Former University of Akron standout DeAndre Yedlin is in the FIFA World Cup for the second time in his career as a member of the United States men’s soccer team. Yedlin, a reserve defender, helped USA reach the round of 16 in soccer’s premier event in 2014 in Brazil as the first former...
Usman Nurmagomedov routs Patricky Freire to win Bellator title
Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of MMA legend Khabib, dominated Patricky "Pitbull" Freire to capture the Bellator lightweight title Friday night.
