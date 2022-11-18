Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His WifeCeebla CuudMissouri State
Clemens Field stadium in Hannibal, Missouri was named after Mark Twain's birth name, Samuel L. ClemensCJ CoombsHannibal, MO
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
Related
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: It’s Festival of Lights time
The holiday season officially arrives in Quincy with the Festival of Lights opening this week. Ashley talks to Eric Dooley, who revived this tradition at Moorman-Wavering Park. Click this link to donate or sponsor Festival of Lights. Ashley also checks in with Don O’Brien at the Better Business Bureau about...
muddyrivernews.com
Celebrate holiday season with Hannibal Area String Orchestra on Dec. 4
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present its annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in the Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road. The orchestra will play 11 pieces, each with a unique style to put you in the Christmas spirit. A sampling of the selection of Christmas and holiday songs include:
muddyrivernews.com
Payson Kickoff to Christmas tree-lighting event returns Dec. 4
PAYSON, Ill. — The Village of Payson has announced the return of its annual Christmas tree lighting event known as the Payson Kickoff to Christmas from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, in Payson’s South Park. This year’s event offers free event entertainment and fun for the entire family....
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods donates $50,000 worth of food among 11 Mount Sterling area pantries in November
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — The Dot Foods distribution center in Mount Sterling recently made a sizeable donation to area food pantries in November. Through the company’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor program, the distribution center helped 11 area food pantries by delivering products from Dot’s current inventory for a total donation of $50,000 worth of food and other necessities in West Central Illinois.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Thanksgiving cheer at The Liquor Booth
Dues from The Liquor Booth lets Ashley and Brittany try some beverages to help get them through Thanksgiving with their families. Just kidding, their families are great. But if you need something to go with your turkey and dressing and that might help the tryptophan kick in faster, stop by The Liquor Booth with two locations in Quincy: 36th and Broadway or 12th and Locust.
muddyrivernews.com
Winners of 28th annual Mary S. Oakley and Lee Lindsay Artist Showcase announced
QUINCY — The Quincy Art Center recently named the winners of the 2022 Mary S. Oakley and LeeLindsay Artist Showcase. Submission was open to artists 18 years of age and older living within a 50-mile radius of Quincy. One hundred works of art were selected for the showcase. The juror for the showcase was Janie Stamm, a St. Louis-based artist and master of fine arts degree recipient from Washington University.
muddyrivernews.com
City Hall to be closed Thursday, Friday in observance of Thanksgiving
QUINCY — Quincy City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. It will reopen Monday, Nov. 28, for regular business hours. Central Services also will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 24-25. There will be no garbage and recycling pickup...
muddyrivernews.com
JWCC to offer four-week winter break online classes in December
QUINCY — John Wood Community College will provide classes for students during winter break. The four-week session is offered entirely online from Dec. 19 to Jan. 13. Courses range from two to three credit hours. Students from JWCC or any college may enroll. High school students may take courses if approved by their school’s guidance counselor.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 19-20, 2022
Gary M Toolate, 40, 623 N 7th St, Domestic Battery at 623 N 7th St. Lodged 175. Michael R Barnes, 61, Ursa, Failure to Reduce Speed at N 24th St and Kochs Ln. PTC 146. Joshua R Scranton, 38, 3228 Lawrence Rd, Failure to Yield Left Turn at N 61st St and Broadway St. PTC 146.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County for Nov. 7-11, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Colt I. Ehlert and Misha J. Ehlert of Barry sold residences...
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen go against fire department recommendation, vote to remove mandated sprinkler systems from ordinance
QUINCY — Chief Bernie Vahlkamp and Deputy Chief Steve Salrin with the Quincy Fire Department couldn’t convince the Quincy City Council not to make three changes to an ordinance to adopt the 2018 series of the International Code Council model code for the city’s building code. Aldermen...
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man pleads not guilty to aggravated discharge of firearm in connection to Nov. 1 shooting incident near Sixth and Chestnut
QUINCY — A Quincy man who allegedly exchanged gunfire earlier this month while in a car on the city’s northwest side pled not guilty Tuesday morning. Chaeto Nichols, 18, was arraigned in Adams County Circuit Court by Judge Amy Lannerd. Nichols appeared with public defender Christopher Pratt. The...
wlds.com
Rural Roodhouse Home Total Loss in Saturday Morning Blaze
A two-story home is a total loss in rural Roodhouse after fire swept through it this morning. The Roodhouse Fire District was called out to a fire at 92 West Roodhouse Road at 8:53 Saturday morning located approximately two miles west of Route 67. Chief Terry Hopkins says what started...
muddyrivernews.com
Conflicting role with construction company forces Freiburg to resign from 3rd Ward seat
QUINCY — A new role in the family business has forced Parker Freiburg to resign from his seat on the Quincy City Council. Freiburg, a Republican in the city’s 3rd Ward, announced at the end of Monday’s meeting that the Nov. 28 meeting would be his last.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal firefighters need approximately 15 minutes to extinguish early Saturday morning fire
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched at 12:32 a.m. Saturday by 911 for a report of a structure fire at 1219 Center. Initially, all three stations responded with eight personnel. Upon arrival, fire units saw fire and smoke showing from the second floor of the structure. All occupants were out of the structure upon arrival of fire crews.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man gets 10 years in prison for 2021 charge for distributing meth
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Michael Bell, 39, of the 800 block of North Eighth Street in Quincy, was sentenced on Friday, Nov. 18, to 10 years imprisonment for distributing methamphetamine in Quincy. At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough, the government presented evidence that on...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri convenience store employee accused of stealing lottery tickets
SHELBINA, Mo. — A convicted felon from northeast Missouri is charged with two new crimes. Nicholas Glen Drebenstedt, 30, of Shelbina, is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in lottery tickets from his employer, the 7th Heaven convenience store in Shelbina. Drebenstedt is charged with two felony counts of...
muddyrivernews.com
Two Warsaw men arrested after allegedly taking purse from vehicle
WARSAW, Ill. — Two Warsaw men have been arrested after the report of a vehicle burglary. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department received a report at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 that a vehicle had been burglarized in Warsaw. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and took a report, which revealed that the owner woke up to find someone had just burglarized their vehicle and a purse was stolen. Items inside the purse were reported to have significant value.
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His Wife
In 1993, a man called James Scott intentionally breached a levee and unleashed the costliest flood in U.S. history, a major Mississippi River flood, in order to prevent his wife from returning home so he could party.
Comments / 0