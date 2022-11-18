ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: November 21 to 27, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, November 21 through Sunday, November 27, 2022. This week, hear soundtrack tunes from a horror legend, get into the holiday spirit with a slate of post-Thanksgiving shows, take in a free night of Tejano at Discovery Green, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!

Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather

Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit

HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Get into the swing of the season at 25 holiday concerts around Houston

Hear the sounds of the holiday season with the return of many Christmas and holiday performances around Houston, now through December 2022. While you wait to unwrap the presents beneath the tree, the holiday season gets into full swing with a bevy of local and international talent bringing their Christmas and winter performances to Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Rainy, raw Saturday with more coming Monday for Houston

Good Saturday morning to you! You don’t need to be an expert on meteorology to look at the below radar image from 7:45 Saturday morning to know it’s probably going to be raining for awhile. Rain will be with us all day today. We should see the rain...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

'Several feet of snow' in Buffalo, from a Houston perspective

HOUSTON - It might be difficult for southerners to fathom what several feet of snow mean, so let's put some Houston flare on it:. Using a normal snow ratio of 10:1 because it's easy to match with, simply means that each inch of water is equivalent to 10 inches of snow (if the temperatures were cold enough to produce it). Today's rain, for example... could produce 1-2" of rain in some spots. That would be 10-20" of snow!
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!

Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera

HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Township cancels portions of Lighting of the Doves due to weather

The Woodlands Township has been closely monitoring the forecast in consultation with local weather experts for the 40th Annual Lighting of the Doves on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Due to the likelihood of heavy precipitation, which poses safety and other concerns for volunteers, vendors and performers, activities have been cancelled with the exception of Santa’s arrival, Lighting of the Doves and fireworks which are set to begin at 7 p.m.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
HOUSTON, TX

