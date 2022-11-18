Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Former Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies in TexasLarry LeaseHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals, Events & Things to Do This Week in Houston: November 21 to 27, 2022
Make the most of your week with our top festivals, events, and things to do this week in Houston from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, November 27, 2022. We’ve whittled down all the happenings in H-Town to our 15 picks for the week, but you can always check out the extended calendar for more things to do in Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: November 21 to 27, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, November 21 through Sunday, November 27, 2022. This week, hear soundtrack tunes from a horror legend, get into the holiday spirit with a slate of post-Thanksgiving shows, take in a free night of Tejano at Discovery Green, and more.
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
spacecityweather.com
Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather
Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
$3.2 million River Oaks condo comes with gorgeous views of downtown
Life in Houston's luxurious Arabella comes with amenities such as two pools and valet parking.
Downtown Houston lights up eight different holiday displays to visit
HOUSTON, Texas — Christmas lights flickered on in Houston’s Downtown Friday night, where you can now explore eight unique, themed villages across Downtown. It was the countdown to Christmas on the plaza at Avenida Friday night, where many watched as 30 Christmas trees inside George R. Brown flickered on.
365thingsinhouston.com
Get into the swing of the season at 25 holiday concerts around Houston
Hear the sounds of the holiday season with the return of many Christmas and holiday performances around Houston, now through December 2022. While you wait to unwrap the presents beneath the tree, the holiday season gets into full swing with a bevy of local and international talent bringing their Christmas and winter performances to Houston.
spacecityweather.com
Rainy, raw Saturday with more coming Monday for Houston
Good Saturday morning to you! You don’t need to be an expert on meteorology to look at the below radar image from 7:45 Saturday morning to know it’s probably going to be raining for awhile. Rain will be with us all day today. We should see the rain...
fox26houston.com
'Several feet of snow' in Buffalo, from a Houston perspective
HOUSTON - It might be difficult for southerners to fathom what several feet of snow mean, so let's put some Houston flare on it:. Using a normal snow ratio of 10:1 because it's easy to match with, simply means that each inch of water is equivalent to 10 inches of snow (if the temperatures were cold enough to produce it). Today's rain, for example... could produce 1-2" of rain in some spots. That would be 10-20" of snow!
KHOU
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
houstononthecheap.com
Black Friday 2022 store hours near you in Houston – Opening time for Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more!
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. The holiday season kicks off early Friday morning with huge deals on everything from big-screen TVs to blenders to bed sheets. But finding out when stores open can be tricky. We have compiled a VERIFIED list of Black Friday Store Hours in the Houston area. Read on to find out more and get ready to snag the best deals out there!
fox26houston.com
Family friendly mural event planned for the weekend
The artist behind the iconic mural displaying Isiah Carey's likeness is back! Lee Washington has the details about a family-friendly event happening in Houston.
fox26houston.com
Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera
HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
hellowoodlands.com
Township cancels portions of Lighting of the Doves due to weather
The Woodlands Township has been closely monitoring the forecast in consultation with local weather experts for the 40th Annual Lighting of the Doves on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Due to the likelihood of heavy precipitation, which poses safety and other concerns for volunteers, vendors and performers, activities have been cancelled with the exception of Santa’s arrival, Lighting of the Doves and fireworks which are set to begin at 7 p.m.
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
'Devastated' | Houston LGBTQ community reacts to deadly mass shooting at Colorado nightclub
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
New American Deli brings classic comfort food to Cullen Crossing
The new American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. The restaurant brings a diverse menu, including wings, chicken, burgers, sub sandwiches, fried rice and more. 832-767-3986. www.americandeli.com.
cw39.com
Gross weather alert: Cold and wet Saturday with intense winds along the coast
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nasty weather engulfs Houston and Southeast Texas Saturday with persistent, widespread rain along and colder temperatures than we’ve had all week. In Galveston, wind gusts could top 35 miles per hour. A few light showers start to move in Friday evening, then rain increases late...
