lynnwoodtimes.com
Live, work, play: Alderwood Mall and AvalonBay, the next evolution
LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 20, 2022—The innovative concept of Brookfield Properties to reinvent Alderwood Mall into a mixed-use shopping and residential experience with the new Avalon Alderwood Place has been an overwhelming success according to Jerry Irwin, Senior General Manager of Alderwood. “We are really excited about the project,” Irwin...
KING-5
This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with a side of ohana - 2022's Best
KINGSTON, Wash. — Ono Poke is the winner of Best Poke in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll. Steven Ono and Leilani Mickelsen have a piece of paradise in Kitsap County. It's called Ono Poke Too, a smaller version of the authentic Hawaiian poke restaurant Steven has run...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Some dry days before pattern shift to bring back rain
SEATTLE - More dry conditions on tap for the Pacific Northwest. Saturday marks the 12th day in a row without measurable rain. The longest dry stretch in November dates back to 2000 where we saw 13 days. Sunday we will tie that record and potentially break it Monday if we can keep rain out of the SeaTac area, which looks very possibly.
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
Lake Stevens Has To Wait Until After Thanksgiving for the Opening of a New Costco
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HeraldNet, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – White Buffalo Saloon
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
lynnwoodtimes.com
No Thanksgiving snow projected this year but expect rain
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 19, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts no Thanksgiving snow this year, but rain is expected Tuesday to last for the remaining of the week throughout Snohomish County. Expect light winds 5-7 mph from the southeast with daily temperatures warmer this week fluctuating between a low of 39°F in the evenings to 50°F in the afternoons.
knkx.org
Rat City Roller Derby returns to a rink they used to call 'home'
Seattle’s oldest roller derby league is making its return after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus this Saturday. Rat City Roller Derby started almost two decades ago in 2004 and is a league for women and nonbinary folks. The league drew thousands of fans to their games or as they call them in derby – bouts – at Key Arena. But at the end of 2019, they lost their home rink and struggled to find a new place before the pandemic shut everything down.
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Carrying cargo
During an early morning walk on Sunset Avenue Friday, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe saw this unusual vessel. He said it’s apparently a Norwegian-made PCTC (pure car truck carrier), one of the largest cargo vessels in the world — possibly holding as many as 8,500 cars.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
nwnewsradio.com
Alderwood Mall 2.0: What once was Sears…
One of the area’s largest retail centers now has something else that is much-needed in our region: more housing. When Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood lost the Sears store, it was left with a lot of unused space, which Katie Bucklew with Avalon Bay Communities says has been turned into 328 apartments with ground floor retail and restaurants just steps from mall doors, “which really hasn’t been done across the country,” Bucklew says, “that starts to create those mixed-use environments, where people can work, they can play, they can live. So this is hopefully the first of many to come.” In fact, it is the first Brookfield Properties mall in the country with residential units on site. It is close to the I-5/I-405 interchange and not far from the Lynnwood Transit Center, which is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-2024 but might be delayed 4-6 months.
Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting leaves Capitol Hill business 'scared'
SEATTLE — Despite the tragic LGBTQ nightclub shooting happening in Colorado Springs, many throughout Seattle are feeling the pain from Saturday night's incident that left 5 dead. That includes one business in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood that has ties to the Colorado Springs nightclub. Places like Julia’s on...
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Intersection of 44th and 196th to close Nov. 21-23 for traffic signal installation
From 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21 to noon Wednesday, Nov. 23, the intersection of 44th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood will be closed to all northbound and southbound thru traffic for a traffic signal installation. Left turns also won’t be permitted while the work is taking place.
theorcasonian.com
Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans
||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
Wind gusts up to 49 mph around Puget Sound; 6,000 without power
Wind advisories around the Sound have led to thousands without power, according to Puget Sound Energy. According to the National Weather Service, areas in western Whatcom County and the east Puget Sound lowlands are under wind advisories until 6 p.m. tonight. Whatcom areas can expect northeast winds from 20 to...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing
Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint
If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state.
Photos: Wild final minute ends with Luke Scoma sending Bellevue to Class 3A semifinals on long field goal
TACOMA, Wash. - Missouri commit Gabarri Johnson has been the season-long maestro of high school football at Lincoln Bowl. But on Saturday, the hero was Bellevue placekicker Luke Scoma. Scoma executed a high-bouncing onside kick that the Wolverines recovered with less than a minute to go, and then ...
