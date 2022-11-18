ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live, work, play: Alderwood Mall and AvalonBay, the next evolution

LYNNWOOD, Wash., November 20, 2022—The innovative concept of Brookfield Properties to reinvent Alderwood Mall into a mixed-use shopping and residential experience with the new Avalon Alderwood Place has been an overwhelming success according to Jerry Irwin, Senior General Manager of Alderwood. “We are really excited about the project,” Irwin...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Some dry days before pattern shift to bring back rain

SEATTLE - More dry conditions on tap for the Pacific Northwest. Saturday marks the 12th day in a row without measurable rain. The longest dry stretch in November dates back to 2000 where we saw 13 days. Sunday we will tie that record and potentially break it Monday if we can keep rain out of the SeaTac area, which looks very possibly.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – White Buffalo Saloon

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

No Thanksgiving snow projected this year but expect rain

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 19, 2022—The National Weather Service forecasts no Thanksgiving snow this year, but rain is expected Tuesday to last for the remaining of the week throughout Snohomish County. Expect light winds 5-7 mph from the southeast with daily temperatures warmer this week fluctuating between a low of 39°F in the evenings to 50°F in the afternoons.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
knkx.org

Rat City Roller Derby returns to a rink they used to call 'home'

Seattle’s oldest roller derby league is making its return after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus this Saturday. Rat City Roller Derby started almost two decades ago in 2004 and is a league for women and nonbinary folks. The league drew thousands of fans to their games or as they call them in derby – bouts – at Key Arena. But at the end of 2019, they lost their home rink and struggled to find a new place before the pandemic shut everything down.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Carrying cargo

During an early morning walk on Sunset Avenue Friday, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe saw this unusual vessel. He said it’s apparently a Norwegian-made PCTC (pure car truck carrier), one of the largest cargo vessels in the world — possibly holding as many as 8,500 cars.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing

Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Alderwood Mall 2.0: What once was Sears…

One of the area’s largest retail centers now has something else that is much-needed in our region: more housing. When Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood lost the Sears store, it was left with a lot of unused space, which Katie Bucklew with Avalon Bay Communities says has been turned into 328 apartments with ground floor retail and restaurants just steps from mall doors, “which really hasn’t been done across the country,” Bucklew says, “that starts to create those mixed-use environments, where people can work, they can play, they can live. So this is hopefully the first of many to come.” In fact, it is the first Brookfield Properties mall in the country with residential units on site. It is close to the I-5/I-405 interchange and not far from the Lynnwood Transit Center, which is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-2024 but might be delayed 4-6 months.
LYNNWOOD, WA
theorcasonian.com

Big news from WSF, just not about the San Juans

||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. After five years of construction, we’re rolling out the welcome mat tomorrow at our new flagship terminal building on the Seattle waterfront. Built in stages as the old terminal was torn down, the first one-third of the new building opened in September 2019. When the rest of it opens tomorrow, there will be much more space than the past three years – 20,000 square feet – roughly the same size as the old structure. In addition to striking views, the finished terminal building will provide a lot more seating, twice as many turnstiles, additional restrooms, spaces for future food/retail vendors, improved passenger circulation and queuing, as well as a safer facility that meets current seismic standards.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing

Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
OLYMPIA, WA

