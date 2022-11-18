ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal diagnosis: Experts address misconceptions around lung cancer

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has opened up about his terminal cancer diagnosis.The presenter of Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country told Hello! magazine he hopes to “inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying”.The 48-year-old describes how the first warning sign of his illness came in August 2020, when he was filming in Italy and his vision became blurry. “Within a week of flying back from filming, I was...
CBS Miami

Many Americans not getting life saving screening for lung cancer

NEW YORK - A new report from the American Lung Association shows many Americans who are eligible are not getting lifesaving screening for lung cancer. Leah Phillips prides herself on living healthy. The mom of three is a runner and never smoked. So, it was as a complete shock when she was diagnosed at 43 with stage 4 lung cancer.
NEW YORK STATE
curetoday.com

With Cancer, Small Gestures Count the Most

When my wife surprised me with a prostate cancer awareness T-shirt, I realized that those small gestures matter the most. One day in September, my wife called out to me from the living room, “Darling, come here for a quick second. I’ve got something to show you!”. I...

