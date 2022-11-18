TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has opened up about his terminal cancer diagnosis.The presenter of Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country told Hello! magazine he hopes to “inspire people who are living with life-limiting prospects to make the most of every day, to help them see that you can live a positive life, even though you are dying”.The 48-year-old describes how the first warning sign of his illness came in August 2020, when he was filming in Italy and his vision became blurry. “Within a week of flying back from filming, I was...

