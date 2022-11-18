ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bombing kills 6 in Pakistan’s unruly northwest border area

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A roadside bombing near a public market killed six people in Pakistan’s restive northwestern province, police said Friday.

The blast struck in South Waziristan’s Chakmali area and appeared to target five former militants who had turned themselves over to government forces recently, senior officer Salim Marwat said, adding that a soldier who was on leave was also killed.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack but the militant group to which the victims formerly belonged has staged bombings before.

South Waziristan and the long and mountainous border with Afghanistan serve as a safe haven for Islamic militants, largely known as the Pakistani Taliban. They are a separate group from the Afghan Taliban but allied with them.

Pakistan’s military has carried out several operations in the region to eliminate militants but attacks continue to occur.

