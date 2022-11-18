Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
Blue Hens blues: Loss to Nova likely end to Delaware season
Connor Watkins scored on a 2-yard run with 1:11 remaining and Villanova rallied to beat Delaware 29-26 on Saturday. Watkins opened the scoring with a 7-yard run to give Villanova (6-5, 4-4 Colonial Athletic Association) a 7-0 first-quarter lead. Nick Henderson pulled Delaware (7-4, 4-4) even by quarter’s end with...
Star freshman Dariq Whitehead suiting up for Duke debut against Delaware
Durham, N.C. — Freshman Dariq Whitehead will suit up for Duke's Friday night home game against Delaware. Whitehead missed the Blue Devils' first three games after injuring his right foot over the summer. Whitehead had surgery to repair a fracture in the foot in August, setting him back for the start of the season. New coach Jon Scheyer said Whitehead will dress and be available to play against the Blue Hens.
Yardbarker
No. 25 UConn eyes 5-0 start against Delaware State
No. 25 UConn closes a busy stretch of three games in six days on Sunday when Delaware State visits Hartford, Conn. The Huskies (4-0) will be facing a quick turnaround, playing their second game in three days after Friday's 86-50 win over visiting UNC Wilmington. Coach Dan Hurley's team has won nine consecutive home games between Hartford and Storrs, Conn.
Mother of Duke basketball recruiting target dishes out advice
Maine native Cooper Flagg is shining in his first season with national powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.). The 6-foot-8, 195-pound small forward, who grew up a Duke basketball fan and has unfairly drawn comparisons to Larry Bird, is one of only three high school sophomores holding an early offer from the Blue Devils.
247Sports
Mike Krzyzewski discusses Jon Scheyer's Duke head-coaching debut
Duke is in its first season post-Mike Krzyzewski. But the winningest coach in college basketball history remains involved in the program, and still meets with Duke's new coach, Jon Scheyer. "I’m good. I watch it more, yeah, analytically, and then make some notes," Krzyzewski said, on the Dan Patrick Show....
UNC basketball beats JMU 80-64. What we learned about top-ranked Tar Heels in win
Armando Bacot played more to his expectations against James Madison on Sunday and No. 1 UNC did too. Bacot scored his first double-double of the season in UNC’s 80-64 win.
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Blows By Texas A&M In Cameron
Duke moved to 4-0 with an impressive 71-52 win over Texas A&M in Cameron Thursday evening. The Blue Devils held A&M to 18-42 from the floor and forced 23 turnovers. Toss in an imposing rebounding advantage - Duke had 39 rebounds and 18 offensive to 20 and 5 for the Aggies - and that was just too much to overcome, despite the Blue Devils shooting just 24-61 (39.3 percent).
wiltonbulletin.com
Why UConn women's basketball's Elite Eight win over NC State was 'euphoric': Voices from Bridgeport
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The UConn women’s basketbal program's historic Final Four streak was on the line. NC State was looking for its first trip to the national semifinals since last beating UConn in the Elite Eight 14 years prior. There was...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
Dover, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Dover. The Salesianum School soccer team will have a game with Charter School of Wilmington on November 19, 2022, 09:00:00. The Caravel Academy soccer team will have a game with St. Mark's High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
Ocean City Today
Decatur football team tops NC, 43-27, in second round
(Nov. 18, 2022) When the Stephen Decatur football team hosted the North Caroline Bulldogs on Oct. 7 – the Seahawks’ homecoming night – they came from behind to win the battle, 16-14. When the two teams met again in Berlin last Saturday in the MPSSAA 2A East...
Cape Gazette
Events this Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
We begin our transition away from the annual Fall Festival Season to the 2022 holiday season this week, highlighted by the annual launch of two of the region's most spectacular holiday light displays. Held in both Milton and Ocean City, these displays are a great way to get into the...
delawarepublic.org
Potbelly pigs passed off as Pocket pigs going feral in Delaware
Potbelly pigs passed off as teacup, mini or pocket pigs are going feral in Delaware. Owners of these pigs are releasing them into the wild once realizing their mini-pig isn’t so mini anymore. Since 2016, there has been an increase in potbellied pigs running at large in the state,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
witn22.org
NATIONAL SOCIAL WORK ORGANIZATION HONORS DR. MARLENE SAUNDERS AS A “SOCIAL WORK PIONEER”
DOVER, Del. – The National Association of Social Workers (NASW) recently honored Delaware State University alumna and longtime faculty member, Dr. Marlene Saunders, as a “Social Work Pioneer” in recognition of her years of service and contributions in the field. The NASW recognized Dr. Saunders during Oct....
Cape Gazette
Warner Grant could impact restaurant proposal
The Warner Grant Trust Lands have surfaced front and center in the debate over a proposed restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. So what is the Warner Grant and why is it so important? To understand the grant, a history lesson is in order. The key date in the grant's...
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
phillyvoice.com
North Philadelphia woman opens new Chick-Fil-A on City Ave.
Sixers fans looking for a place to score free chicken nuggets from Chick-Fil-A as a part of the team's "Bricken for Chicken" promotion now have a new restaurant on their roster. A new Chick-Fil-A opened Thursday morning at 4040 City Ave. in Philadelphia, marking the fast-food chain's 84th location in the Philadelphia market.
cbs17
1,000+ attend Durham Public Schools summit within first hour
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents, students and educators packed the Durham convention center to discover what programs are available at every level in the Durham Public School System. DPS put all 55 schools and their programs on display Saturday. “Our schools are a part of the community and so...
WBOC
Dover AFB to Host State of the Base
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - The 436th Airlift Wing is scheduled to host the 2022 Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee State of the Base at 8 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022, at The Landings on Dover Air Force Base. Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander, will...
