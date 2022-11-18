Durham, N.C. — Freshman Dariq Whitehead will suit up for Duke's Friday night home game against Delaware. Whitehead missed the Blue Devils' first three games after injuring his right foot over the summer. Whitehead had surgery to repair a fracture in the foot in August, setting him back for the start of the season. New coach Jon Scheyer said Whitehead will dress and be available to play against the Blue Hens.

