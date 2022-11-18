Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Goliad Rotary Club sponsoring Silver Santa
The Christmas season is fast approaching, and the Goliad Rotary Club will once again be sponsoring Silver Santa. The Silver Santa program provides Christmas presents for children in need, ages newborn through elementary school, throughout Goliad County. As in years past, the Goliad Rotary Club will need the generosity of...
mysoutex.com
Bonner family reunion on dec. 17
The descendants of Mary Magdalene Shaw Bonner and Walter Bonner will hold a family reunion from 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Padilla Hall in Refugio. The Durst, Harris, Jenkins, Odom, Parker, Terrell, Thomas, Townsend and Walker families will also be included in the reunion. The cost...
Flour Bluff early release causes parents to scramble with last minute arrangements
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A last minute notice of early dismissal for one Coastal Bend school district has parents scrambling to find after school care. Flour Bluff Independent School District sent a note home to parents Wednesday saying that due to out of town events and staffing shortages -- school would be let out early.
Power outage for residents on the island throughout weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers are working a hazard call on the 11700 block of the JFK Causeway westbound. Corpus Christi Police Department shared on their social media page saying, "AEP is working hard to restore any outages; but we are being told that power in the area may be affected through the duration of the weekend."
Goliad County Sheriff’s Office discover smuggling stash site used by human smuggling organization
The guns in the photo were seized from this organization by prosecutor, Tim Poynter, and the GCSO. GOLIAD, Texas – The Goliad County Sheriff’s Office announced they discovered a smuggling stash site in Goliad County that was being used by a human smuggling organization. The Department of Homeland Security (HSI) has been involved in a complex investigation since March of...
brady-today.com
UPDATE - All Suspects Involved in Murder of Brady Native in Victoria Now in Jail
Press Release from the Victoria Police Department released today (11/18/2022) On September 21st, 2021, Victoria Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of E. Airline Rd. in reference to a shots fired call. After investigation it was revealed a robbery had occurred with one person deceased as a result of gunfire exchange. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Brady TX. resident, Jacob Escobedo, while another person shot was identified as 25-year-old Victoria resident, Keanu Sanchez, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Silver stolen from Coastal Bend store - again
The owner of the Objets D'Art jewelry store on McArdle is offering a cash reward to anyone who has information leading to the arrest and conviction of three alleged thieves.
UPDATE: Deputies have taken the subject into custody
UPDATE: At approximately 2:42 p.m. the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies have taken the male subject into custody in Telferner. UPDATE: The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has called off the search for a male who fled from an 18-wheeler earlier this afternoon. Officials have not apprehended the subject, at this time. Law enforcement encourages residents in this area...
2 in custody after leading Rockport PD on highspeed chase, smuggling migrants
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are in custody after leading Rockport police on a highspeed chase as part of an illegal migrant smuggling operation. Rockport police had their hands full just after midnight with a caravan of migrant smugglers who wouldn't stop along the Highway 35 bypass. 3NEWS...
18-wheeler rollover causes traffic delay, CCPD still investigating cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An 18-wheeler caused major traffic delays Wednesday afternoon after the truck rolled over on the Highway 358 flyover by Leopard Street. The accident happened just before 4 p.m. Crews spent hours working on clearing out the area. CCPD told 3NEWS that there is still no...
Woman killed in car crash off SPID Thursday night
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One woman is dead following a car crash late Thursday night on South Padre Island Drive. The 37-year-old was driving a vehicle that flipped and then hit a metal light pole. The woman was headed westbound on Highway 358 off Kostoryz Road, when for an unknown reason, swerved onto the access road.
KIII 3News
Suspect in custody after late night stabbing at the Palace Men's Club
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Nov. 17, at 9:40 p.m., officers were called to the 5800 block of Everhart Road in reference to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a cut to his head. According to CCPD, officers found that 36-year-old Johnathan Vasquez had been kicked out of the business, but later came back.
ccpdblotter.com
ARREST MADE FOR INTOXICATION MANSLAUGHTER
At approximately 7:20 pm on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of US HWY 181 South for a major crash. Upon arrival, officers located 3 vehicles, with a total of 4 injured parties. The occupants of the vehicles were all extracted from their respective vehicles with help from the Corpus Christi Fire Department.
