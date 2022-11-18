Kelly Rowland showed love to Chris Brown — and shushed a few of his critics — while presenting an award on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards. This isn't Rowland's first time speaking on Chris Brown, nor is she the first celebrity to face criticism after voicing support for the singer. In 2019, Justin Bieber caught some heat when he compared Brown to the likes of Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson, and in 2021, Lizzo received backlash for calling him her "favorite person in the whole fucking world."

