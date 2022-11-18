ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

UWF Football: No. 6 Argos prepare for first home campus playoff game at Pen Air Field

By Greg Hollis, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226Tw6_0jFnddeY00

PENSACOLA— Pete Shinnick and the University of West Florida football team are not new to the NCAA Division II playoffs, but will have to prepare for a new opponent under new conditions.

In their first playoff game on campus, the Argos are host to Limestone at 1 p.m. Saturday from Pen Air Field. West Florida is the No. 3 seed in Super Region II.

"Tremendous character with our team, which I talk about every week with them. It's an amazing opportunity for the University of West Florida. A year ago at this we were not planning on hosting games, we thought we would be downtown for a long time," Argos head coach Pete Shinnick said. "Credit to Dave Scott (UWF Athletic Director), Dr. Saunders (UWF President) and their vision. Now we are hosting playoffs games and people are asking when did we build this stadium (Pen Air Field). It's amazing setup and we couldn't be happier to be here."

The Saints reside in the South Atlantic Conference. While it will be the first meeting with Limestone, UWF have some history with teams from that conference.

In 2021, Newberry pulled off an unbelievable 33-30 overtime upset of West Florida on the road in last season's first-round playoff matchup

UWF Football:Griffin Cerra goes from 'unwanted' to unsung hero for Argos

UWF Football: Argos earn No. 3 seed in Super Regional, will host Limestone Saturday

The Argos come into this game much more focused and ready to put on a show for their home crowd. It also helps that their defense have seen a similar offensive attack that Limestone brings to the table.

Playing their first playoff game in school history, the Saints enter this game with coming off a record-breaking regular season. They also had 13 players named to the all-conference team this season.

Limestone ranked first in the conference in total offense (5,193 yards), yards per game (472.1), points per game (36.2), and passing yards per game (271.2). They are currently riding a four-game win streak while the Argos come in on a seven-game win streak.

UWF has experience facing a balanced attack and high-powered offense. This season, the Argos have faced Delta State (41.5 ppg, second in GSC), West Georgia (40.4 ppg, third in GSC) and Valdosta State (36.6 ppg, fourth in GSC). All three conference opponents average more points and yards per game than Limestone.

"Very balanced offense and similar to what we've seen out of Delta, Valdosta, and West Georgia. They have a quarterback that can run it and throw it. They also have running backs and receivers, just a very athletic group," Shinnick said. "We have to be at our best defensively. Its a lot to digest in a short amount of time and they are a really balanced opponent on offense and defense."

Another balanced attack

Tre Stewart leads the rushing attack for the Saints. He rushed for 1,411 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. He is the first running back in school history to surpass the 1,000-yard mark for the season on the ground. He also finished third in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in the SAC.

Dustin Noller adds to the other half of the balanced attack for Limestone. The starting quarterback has thrown for 2,246 yards and 20 touchdowns on 61.2 completion percentage.

The Saints are 1-2 this season in games where they have attempted more passes than rushes.

The Argos main focus should be putting this team in passing situations. That is accomplished by not turning the ball over, converting third downs, and ending drives with touchdowns instead of field goals.

A clash between two Titans

This matchup will feature a total of 29 All-Conference selections between the two teams. Limestone is coming off its best regular season in program history. They had 13 All-Conference selections that includes six first-team selections with two of them being offensive lineman.

Cameron Thomason and Luke Bond led the way upfront for the balance attack of the Saints. The Argos will have to control the line of scrimmage and make an emphasis to live in the opponents backfield to slow this offense down.

The Argos will look to one of their 16 All-Conference selections that includes five defensive selections. Willie Jordan and Pensacola-native Pooda Walker will headline the front seven of the Argos.

Jordan leads the GSC with eight quarterback hurries and his 57 tackles is fifth in the conference. Walker has 28 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks.

The talent between both teams will be on full display, but if the Argos can easily outlast the Saints if they play their brand of championship football and minimize the mistakes.

The Argos also have playoffs' experience to lean over the Saints.

Get Mason back on track

Shomari Mason becomes the first player in program history to earn all-conference honors on three occasions (two First Team, one Second Team).

He has 893 rushing yards on 113 carries for 7.9 yards per carry and seven touchdowns. The explosive back from North Fort Myers has four 100-yard games this season and ranks second in the country in yards per rush.

Mason hasn't looked like himself over the last few weeks.

The junior has 20 carries with 136 yards rushing and no touchdowns in his last three games. He started the season with 93 carries and 757 yards rushing and eight total touchdowns.

A right ankle injury has kept him hobbled and in a walking boot during the practice week for the last four weeks. They will need him to return to the Mason from earlier this season that offenses couldn't contain.

The Argos should dominate the ground attack with all of their top three rushers back and healthy along with PeeWee Jarrett being a huge contributor to the rushing attack over the last three weeks of the season.

Greg Hollis is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached at ghollis@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Last-play FG gives South Alabama 13-10 lead

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Diego Guajardo’s 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half gave the University of South Alabama a 13-10 halftime lead Saturday afternoon over the University of Southern MIssissippi at M.M. Roberts Stadium. USM (5-5) had held the lead for a good chunk...
HATTIESBURG, MS
AL.com

Palmer Williams Group’s Iron Bowl Legends Gala to feature Joey Jones

Former Alabama wide receiver and South Alabama coach Joey Jones will be the keynote speaker at the sixth annual Iron Bowl Legends Gala on Monday night in Mobile. The Iron Bowl Legends Gala is hosted by the Palmer Williams Group, and funds raised by the event will be used to expand the organization’s Entrepreneurial Youth of America Club.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Christian Burnette, Faith Academy rally to down No. 5 Gulf Shores, reach 5A semifinals

Christian Burnette wasn’t about to let his team lose for the second year in a row in the Class 5A state quarterfinals Friday night. The Faith Academy senior scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 50-yard run late in the third quarter and led a Rams defense that stuffed Gulf Shores’ powerful ground attack in the second half, knocking off the Dolphins 20-14 at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
GULF SHORES, AL
High School Football PRO

Pensacola, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Choctawhatchee High School football team will have a game with Pine Forest High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PENSACOLA, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orange Beach, AL

Most people are aware that Orange Beach, Alabama, is best renowned for its spectacular weather and beautiful beaches. In addition to its stunning scenery, the city also boasts fantastic seafood. There are numerous excellent fresh seafood restaurants in this area. If you’re around and searching for a great seafood meal...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
OBA

Thanksgiving holiday closings announced for Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - In a press release, the City of Orange Beach announced closings and which services would continue this week for the Thanksgiving holidays. The press release reads:. During the Thanksgiving holiday, non-essential city offices will be closing at noon on Wednesday, November 23rd and all...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
click orlando

No place like dome: $1.3M hurricane-resistant home hits market in Florida Panhandle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – After a Florida couple’s home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan, they eventually came to a well-rounded solution. Featured this week on Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, a unique dome home built on the Pensacola waterfront by Bill and Margo Magenheimer is back up for sale, re-listed in July by Avast Realty Agent Bill Dyess at a current asking price of $1.3 million.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Murals and Monkeys in downtown Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s for your Instagram reel or just a memory, the four murals around Brewton are a must-see. “Public art enlivens your town economically, it’s been proven to increase spending. People love to be where there’s artwork. It lifts you up and it also ties you to your past,” said Connie […]
BREWTON, AL
OBA

Orange Beach announces streets in 2022 resurfacing project

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
University of Florida

Can We Eradicate Invasive Species?

I recently attended an invasive species conference, and this topic came up. It seems strange that it would but those who work in the invasive species world have this in the back of our heads a lot. I mean in a lot of cases we do not bring the word up when making presentations, what some call “the E word”, because we feel in the back of our heads, we will never eradicate them, and we should not lead people on that we might. Lionfish management is a good example. Everyone is aware that eradication is probably not an option and so we refrain from using the term when discussing this species.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

The story of the Ritz Movie Theatre sign in Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A unique piece of Brewton history sits at the major highway intersection in town. A tall movie theatre entrance that dates back to the 1930s is rich with American History. The building sits at the corner of HWY 41 and 31. The large marquee Brewton and electronic screen serve as a […]
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola to receive $5.95 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. “This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

WAWA leases land in Fairhope

Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
FAIRHOPE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy