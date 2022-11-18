ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Friday:

Cash 3 Evening

3-6-9, Wild: 8

(three, six, nine; Wild: eight)

Cash 3 Midday

0-6-1, Wild: 2

(zero, six, one; Wild: two)

Cash 3 Morning

4-8-0, Wild: 7

(four, eight, zero; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Evening

8-1-3-8, Wild: 6

(eight, one, three, eight; Wild: six)

Cash 4 Midday

7-7-4-9, Wild: 7

(seven, seven, four, nine; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Morning

4-2-9-0, Wild: 2

(four, two, nine, zero; Wild: two)

Cash4Life

31-35-38-49-56, Cash Ball: 3

(thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)

Mega Millions

02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $259,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000

Tennessee Cash

21-22-25-29-34, Bonus: 5

(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Bonus: five)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

