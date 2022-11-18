TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Friday:
Cash 3 Evening
3-6-9, Wild: 8
(three, six, nine; Wild: eight)
Cash 3 Midday
0-6-1, Wild: 2
(zero, six, one; Wild: two)
Cash 3 Morning
4-8-0, Wild: 7
(four, eight, zero; Wild: seven)
Cash 4 Evening
8-1-3-8, Wild: 6
(eight, one, three, eight; Wild: six)
Cash 4 Midday
7-7-4-9, Wild: 7
(seven, seven, four, nine; Wild: seven)
Cash 4 Morning
4-2-9-0, Wild: 2
(four, two, nine, zero; Wild: two)
Cash4Life
31-35-38-49-56, Cash Ball: 3
(thirty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
02-14-16-38-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(two, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $259,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 93,000,000
Tennessee Cash
21-22-25-29-34, Bonus: 5
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Bonus: five)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
