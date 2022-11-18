ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Five stories you may have missed last week

By Dennis P. Carmody, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPBND_0jFndMqJ00

Good morning!

Thanksgiving is almost upon us. In a world where we're all encouraged to complain, it's good to have a day dedicated to being grateful for all the good things we have in our lives. Few things are as powerful in changing your perspective on the world than gratitude. We hope you have a great Thanksgiving, however you celebrate it.

Once you're worn out from cooking a giant Thanksgiving feast (or stuffed from eating it), you might start looking around for places to eat out as the holiday season arrives. We asked our readers for their favorite restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean counties, and they gave us 50 to choose from, along with some must-try meals. Check out the full story, below .

How safe is your local hospital? A watchdog group has come out with its grades for safety at all nine hospitals in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Now you can see which ones are doing well, and which are lagging behind. Check out the full story, below .

Your newspaper delivery: Inclement weather and other issues may delay home delivery of your newspaper from time to time. If you haven't received your paper on time, please call our customer service number at 800-822-9779 for redelivery or credit. As always, read the latest news on APP.com.

Below are five stories from last week, each worth reading if you missed them the first time around.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Five stories you may have missed last week

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

2023 Beach Badge Sale for this Ocean County, NJ Beach

We've heard recently that some beach badges for our local beaches have gone up, not this beach, there's a discount. Every year, Berkeley Township gives us discount beach badges at our Berkeley Township Beach at Seaside Park. If you're wondering where our Berkeley Township Beach is, it's (White Sands Beach) 20th - 23rd Avenues, the South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

Is This New Jersey’s Cutest Main Street?

Is this the cutest main street in all of New Jersey?. I love all of the different videos on TikTok that are of places, restaurants, or foods you need to try in different spots and this time a place to visit in New Jersey came up on my for you page! I’m not sure if I’m just partial to Mercer County, NJ or not, but I think Princeton is just the cutest downtown area that I’ve seen!
RED BANK, NJ
R.A. Heim

A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Monmouth County Park System hosts bus trip to Radio City Christmas Spectacular

(LINCROFT, NJ) -- Get into the spirit of the holidays by joining the Monmouth County Park System on a bus trip to see the Radio City Christmas Spectacular® in New York City on Friday, December 9. This unforgettable show features the high steppin’ Rockettes, a living nativity, and so much more! The bus leaves from Thompson Park, Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, at 1:00pm and will return at approximately 10:00pm.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Looking In Backyards Arrested

MANCHESTER – A township man has been arrested and charged after peering through multiple backyards and attempting to flee police this morning, police said. Authorities received a call around 8:30 a.m. about a suspicious man, wearing a red flannel and red pants, looking into the backyards of numerous homes in the area of Sixth Avenue near Cumberland Boulevard.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
acprimetime.com

NJEA Convention in Atlantic City Features Drag Queen & LGBTQ Training

A publicly funded state teachers union hosted a drag queen story hour for children at its convention last week. The New Jersey Educators Association (NJEA), which skims millions of dollars directly from property taxes and “is by far the biggest political spender in New Jersey,” directly promoted woke political topics for the classroom at its 2022 convention. In addition to featuring “Drag Queen Entertainment” for elementary school children, the convention also featured professional development sessions on “LGBTQ inclusive lessons: planning for change” and “creating a safe and brave anti-racist classroom.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy