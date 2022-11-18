ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

University of Idaho reels with unease days after killing of 4 students and no suspect identified

By Aya Elamroussi, Veronica Miracle, CNN
KOAT 7
 2 days ago
TheDailyBeast

‘Crime Of Passion:’ Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home

The four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Cops have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Art Bettge, the mayor of Moscow, Idaho, told The New York Times that the killings were a “crime of passion” but declined to divulge further details.“With a crime...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed

Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

One Slain Idaho Student Fought Back Against Attacker, Dad Says

The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students slain on Sunday, says he believes his daughter fought her attacker until the very end. Jeffrey Kernodle, the 20-year-old’s dad, said an autopsy report revealed that Xana had defensive wounds, reported AZ Family. An autopsy report released to the public listed Xana’s death as a homicide or murder by knife, but did not mention other wounds. The Latah County Coroner’s office told the Spokesman-Review, however, that some of the students “may have sustained defensive wounds.” Details are slowly emerging into what happened early Sunday morning, but cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest, name a suspect or find the knife used in the massacre. “She’s a tough kid,” Jeffrey said of Xana. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”Read it at AZ Family
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students

No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
MOSCOW, ID
hotnewhiphop.com

Idaho Student Murders: 911 Call Was Made From Surviving Roommate’s Cell

More details continue to pour in regarding the mysterious killings of Ethan, Xana, Madison, and Kaylee. People all across the world are eager for the Moscow Police Department to track down the killer(s) behind the brutal slaying of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. As the investigation surges on, new details continue to pour in from family members, authorities, and friends alike.
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho State Journal

MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students

Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
MOSCOW, ID
Washington Examiner

Idaho murders: Four university students were stabbed in bed

As police continue to investigate the murders of four students at the University of Idaho, more grisly details come to light. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told NewsNation on Thursday night that 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle and 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were murdered in their beds, presumably by someone using a "large knife."
MOSCOW, ID

