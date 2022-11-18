University of Idaho reels with unease days after killing of 4 students and no suspect identified

Read full article on original website
Police Said The Killing Of Four Friends In A Home Outside Of The University Of Idaho Campus Was A Targeted Attack
The four students were close friends and often posted photos with each other on Instagram.
‘Crime Of Passion:’ Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home
The four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Cops have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Art Bettge, the mayor of Moscow, Idaho, told The New York Times that the killings were a “crime of passion” but declined to divulge further details.“With a crime...
Coroner Reveals Slain University of Idaho Students Were Slaughtered in Bed
Police arrived at the home of the four University of Idaho students who were slain on Sunday to discover their lifeless bodies still in bed, where the local coroner said it’s “likely” the friends were slaughtered while they slept just hours earlier.Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt dished the shocking detail on Thursday in a late-night interview on NewsNation’s Banfield, where she also revealed each victim was stabbed multiple times.Prior to Mabbutt’s comments, police had kept nearly all details about what happened inside the Moscow, Idaho, home under wraps.The coroner’s appearance put to bed a growing list of theories that’d begun...
One Slain Idaho Student Fought Back Against Attacker, Dad Says
The father of Xana Kernodle, one of the four University of Idaho students slain on Sunday, says he believes his daughter fought her attacker until the very end. Jeffrey Kernodle, the 20-year-old’s dad, said an autopsy report revealed that Xana had defensive wounds, reported AZ Family. An autopsy report released to the public listed Xana’s death as a homicide or murder by knife, but did not mention other wounds. The Latah County Coroner’s office told the Spokesman-Review, however, that some of the students “may have sustained defensive wounds.” Details are slowly emerging into what happened early Sunday morning, but cops in Moscow, Idaho, are yet to make an arrest, name a suspect or find the knife used in the massacre. “She’s a tough kid,” Jeffrey said of Xana. “Whatever she wanted to do, she could do it.”Read it at AZ Family
University of Idaho murders could have been committed by more than one perpetrator: Dr. Michael Baden
Forensic pathologist and Fox News contributor Dr. Michael Baden breaks down police protocol for investigations in cases like the Idaho student murders.
Idaho University Murders: Police Chief Reveals Key Detail About Stabbing Of 4 Students
No suspect? After four University of Idaho students — Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, — were stabbed to death on Sunday, November 13, on the second and third floors of their home in Moscow, Idaho, police are still looking for the killer. Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry said there were no indications of a forced entry when officers came to the residence after the 911 call was placed. The police revealed the 911 call, which was dialed at 11:58 a.m. on Sunday, was made "on one of the roommates' cell...
A week after 4 University of Idaho students were killed, there are mounting questions in the investigation and few answers
One week after the the bodies of four University of Idaho students were discovered in their shared off-campus home in the town of Moscow, authorities do not have a suspect in custody nor has a weapon been found, according to Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier.
2 of the 4 slain University of Idaho students called an unknown man 10 times in the hours before their death, one of the victim's sister says
"We're not getting any answers and we're not going to settle for that," one of the victim's sisters told Inside Edition.
hotnewhiphop.com
Idaho Student Murders: 911 Call Was Made From Surviving Roommate’s Cell
More details continue to pour in regarding the mysterious killings of Ethan, Xana, Madison, and Kaylee. People all across the world are eager for the Moscow Police Department to track down the killer(s) behind the brutal slaying of four University of Idaho students earlier this month. As the investigation surges on, new details continue to pour in from family members, authorities, and friends alike.
Idaho university murders: Investigators seen measuring tire marks at house where 4 students were killed
Idaho investigators were seen measuring tire marks outside of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death.
MEMORIES LEFT BEHIND: Family and friends grieve loss of four murdered Idaho students
Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend in a crime that has left police still searching for suspects — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school in Moscow tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie’s date,...
University of Idaho students were ‘likely asleep’ before being attacked, police say as search for answers intensifies
CNN — The four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed multiple times in their off-campus home were “likely asleep,” before they were attacked, Moscow, Idaho, police said in a Friday evening update. In the update, posted on Facebook, authorities released several new details about the...
UPDATE: GBI ID’s man who died after pursuit, shootout with Paulding deputies
A traffic stop led to a shooting and subsequent pursuit that left the suspect dead in Paulding County on Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Washington Examiner
Idaho murders: Four university students were stabbed in bed
As police continue to investigate the murders of four students at the University of Idaho, more grisly details come to light. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt told NewsNation on Thursday night that 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle and 21-year-olds Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were murdered in their beds, presumably by someone using a "large knife."
4 University of Idaho students were likely killed with an "edged weapon," police say; no suspects in custody
Investigators think an edged weapon was used in the deaths of four University of Idaho students, police said Tuesday. Officials said all four students, who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday, are considered victims in the case. No weapons have been located thus far, police said,...
Police warn of ongoing threat after University of Idaho slayings
Idaho police are now warning there could be a threat to the city of Moscow after four University of Idaho students were slain by an unknown suspect over the weekend. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said in a press conference Wednesday that residents should be cautious after the grisly murders.
4 University of Idaho students were killed off-campus, police say. Authorities haven't detailed how or why.
Officers were answering a call about an unconscious person in the small town of Moscow just before noon on Sunday and discovered the slain students.
