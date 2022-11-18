Read full article on original website
Ford recalls over 550,000 F-150 vehicles
Ford is recalling over 550,000 F-150 vehicles in North America, according to a Friday report.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
General Motors recalls more than 680,000 vehicles due to windshield wipers defect
General Motors is recalling more than 680,000 SUVs due to a defect in their windshield wipers.
ConsumerAffairs
FCA issues Do Not Drive order for older Dodges and Chryslers
If you own a 2005 to 2010 Dodge Magnum station wagon, Dodge Challenger coupe, Dodge Charger, or Chrysler 300 the automaker says you should stop driving it immediately. FCA US warns that approximately 276,000 of these vehicles on U.S. highways still have Takata airbags on the driver’s side that have not been modified. The defective airbags can deploy unexpectedly, spraying bits of metal through the vehicle’s interior, resulting in death or injury.
Recall alert: General Motors recalls 340K SUVs due to light issues
Automaker General Motors has recalled almost 340,000 large SUVs because their daytime running lights won’t turn off when the vehicles’ regular headlights are switched on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that having both sets of lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming traffic and could increase the risk of a crash, The Associated Press reported.
It's ugly. It was catching fire. It's old tech. GM is selling the Chevy Bolt like hotcakes
General Motors makes a big deal out of the Ultium battery technology underpinning its new and upcoming electric vehicles like the Cadillac Lyriq, GMC Hummer EV and the Chevrolet Silverado EV pickup. But the GM EV that's a hit with customers right now is, ironically, the Bolt, a model that was first introduced back in 2016 and that doesn't use the new Ultium battery packs GM boasts about in its newer models.
dcnewsnow.com
End of the road: Automakers discontinue these cars in 2023
Which cars, trucks, crossovers, and SUVs won’t come back for an encore next year? We have the list. But first, some observations. The dawn of the electric age arrives with the sunset of the sedan. Though unrelated, consumers continue to migrate to crossover SUVs and have begun adopting electric powertrains in greater numbers. It’s an American paradox to want cleaner, more efficient cars but not sacrifice the size and flexibility of larger, heavier, less efficient crossover SUVs. Automakers oblige, and the sacrifices for 2023 include everything from small underperforming cars to the beloved but anachronistic V-8 muscle car.
Top Speed
Retro-Mod Lincoln Continental Custom Mark II Is A Low-Rider Land Yacht With Over 800 Horsepower
Classic luxury cars may be one of the coolest car segments there is. Mercedes, Cadillac in the 1950s and 60s, and Ford's luxury division, Lincoln, produced some of the most iconic and coolest land barges to ever hit the world's roads. However, Lincoln was always the underdog and oddball, left-field choice. If you just wanted something opulent and comfortable back in the day, you got a Cadillac, if you wanted that, and to be different, then you got a Lincoln. Now, there is a truly unique 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II for sale at Barrett-Jackson.
fordauthority.com
Ford ‘Vehicles On Wheels’ Expected To Arrive At Dealers By 2023
With various supply chain issues plaguing automakers for the past two-plus years, each is struggling to secure the materials it needs to produce enough vehicles to meet demand. This has prompted a number of companies to build vehicles missing certain features and then store/park those vehicles until the required parts are available. Ford calls these models “vehicles on wheels,” and it has been doing precisely that for quite some time now, though it had more than 40,000 of those vehicles on wheels parked as of last September. However, those vehicles are now expected to arrive at dealers by next year, the automaker has revealed.
Marconews.com
GM recalls nearly 340,000 big SUVs over daytime running lights issue
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling nearly 340,000 big SUVs in the U.S. because their daytime running lights may not shut off when the regular headlights are on. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Thursday that having both lights on at the same time could cause glare for oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash.
Consumer Reports.org
How Asian, Domestic, and European Automakers Rank for Car Reliability
We understand how buying a car has become an anxiety-riddled process. It can be a headache to have to choose from limited inventory. Then, you’re forced to pay full sticker price for a new vehicle, plus a “market adjustment” fee, all of which makes you feel like you were taken advantage of.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Loses CR’s Recommendation Over Quality
Ford Motor Company can’t be too happy about how its vehicles fared in the 2022 automotive reliability survey conducted by Consumer Reports. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford vehicles experienced more problems than last year, resulting in the brand dropping four spots when compared to 2021. That said, Lincoln rose 14 spots, all thanks to improved ratings for the Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Nautilus. The same cannot be said for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport, as both vehicles are two of seven vehicles that the publication no longer recommends, based on problems its members are having with the duo.
Ultimate All-Electric Chevy Corvette-Based Supercar Coming Soon: GM President
ChevroletThe 1,000-horsepower Zora seems very real, very soon. As does an all-electric sports car from GM.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
Top Speed
2023 Ford Maverick: Performance, Price, And Photos
Given the current trend and demand for crossovers, SUVs, trucks, and dwindling sales of sedans and hatchbacks over the past few years, the Ford Motor Company with the exception of the Mustang, took a bold step and decided to do away with passenger cars altogether. So with the discontinuation of models like the Focus and the Fusion, Ford did not only have to address the need of the urban commuter, but this was also an opportunity for the American automaker to explore new avenues and expand its product portfolio.
msn.com
GM stock turns positive as CEO Barra says auto maker on track for 2 million EVs by 2025
Shares of General Motors Co. reversed course in midday trading Thursday, rising 0.7% as the auto maker's investor day got underway and Chief Executive Mary Barra reaffirmed GM's goal of producing 2 million electric vehicles in 2025. "Today our focus in on the Ultium platform and accelerating our EV future," Barra said, referring to GM's battery architecture. Barra opened the event saying that GM's upcoming EVs, including electric SUV Chevy Equinox and electric pickup truck Sierra launching next year "will only add to this momentum." The EV lineup is also bringing new-to-GM buyers, Barra said. GM also highlighted "record number" of sales of the Chevy Bolt. So far this year, GM stock has lost 34%, compared with losses of around 17% for the S&P 500 index.
Benzinga
Stellantis Plans Electric Version Of Fiat Minicar In US: Report
Stellantis NV STLA owned car brand, Fiat, is planning to launch an electric version of its urban minicar, the 500e, in 2024 back to North America. The Fiat 500e was the third best-seller in the region through September, the report cited researcher Jato Dynamics. The Fiat 500e, Bloomberg reported, is...
Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks?
Are there significant differences between Japanese pickups and American trucks? Here are a few of them. The post Are Japanese Pickups Actually Different Than American Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
