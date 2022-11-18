Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
4 Great Steakhouses in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
Brawl of the Wild watch party being held at Still Room in Missoula
The University of Montana Alumni Association chose The Still Room on West Broadway to host their sponsored-watch party.
Montana State wins annual Can the Griz food drive
Can the Griz — and the corresponding Can the Cats food drive in Missoula — is an off-field competition between MSU and U of M to see which can collect the most donations for its local food bank.
Missoula Shelter Will Turn No One Away in Cold Weather
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It was announced this week that due to the bitterly cold temperatures in Missoula this weekend, the Johnson Street Warming Shelter will do its best to provide a warm place to sleep for any individual 18 or older. KGVO News spoke to Stephanie Dolan, Director...
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Don’t Fuel Around, Montana Gas Prices Even for “Brawl of the Wild” Fans
We've already seen how the Brawl of the Wild game is driving up hotel and food prices for fans flocking to Bozeman for the annual Cat-Griz showdown. A lot of that has been driven by the additional hype generated when ESPN decided to make the annual rivalry match its College Game Day broadcast on Saturday.
Montana to Host First Round FCS Playoff Game on Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 7-4 University of Montana Grizzlies, who were crushed 55-21 in Bozeman on Saturday, were granted new life by the FCS Selection Committee with a first-round home game this Saturday against 9-2 Southeast Missouri State. The game will start at 8:00 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium....
invisiblepeople.tv
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Lunch in Missoula, MT — 15 Top Places!
Lunch is always necessary, especially in Missoula. With the city’s vast number of attractions, you need plenty of energy to get you to dinner. Thankfully, the culinary options here are grand as well. Lunching out is never a chore when you’re having so much fun. From create-your-own menus...
Montana Record Label Hosting Concert in Missoula
Thursday, November 17th there's a concert at The Badlander featuring Perfect Blue, Crypticollider and Jesse The Ocelot. This show, hosted by Bitter Roots Recordings, gets bonus points for featuring Montanan musicians in both bands and Jesse The Ocelot as a solo artist. Concerts are great, and there's something magic about supporting local, up-and-coming performers who are eager to put on the best show possible. The Badlander is a fantastic venue for live music, with a bar, a stage, and plenty of room for dancing. It's featured on this list of Missoula's downtown bars.
Missoula To Bozeman: Must Stop Places On The Way To A Griz Win
So you're heading over from Missoula to Bozeman to catch the brawl of The Wild and the ESPN college game of the week. Well, you should probably take your time and check out some of the "must-visit" Montana places on the way. Whether you are taking the quick interstate route...
montanasports.com
Thousands show up in Bozeman for coldest ESPN College GameDay ever
BOZEMAN — Saturday was a historic morning in Bozeman as thousands of fans showed up to watch - and be part of - ESPN's College Gameday, the first time the iconic college football pregame show has come to Montana. The 3-hour broadcast started at 7:00 a.m. locally, just as...
Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)
Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
Deer rescued from Clark Fork River by Missoula firefighters
Firefighters were called out at approximately 7:30 a.m. to help a doe and her baby that fell through the ice near the Doubletree Hotel.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash reduces Reserve St. NB to one lane near 9th St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is reducing Reserve Street northbound to one lane near 9th Street in Missoula, according to our reporter on scene.
