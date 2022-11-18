Read full article on original website
People are binge-watching Netflix's 'incredible' drama-thriller in one night it's that good
Stop what you're doing, we've found you another spectacular Netflix series to binge. The mini-series created by the BBC stars David Tennant as a priest and Stanley Tucci as a death row prisoner — gripping, right?. Check out the trailer for the new series here:. If that's not...
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 Review: In the Sandbox
Is it just me, or is the resort becoming a pressure cooker environment?. Secrets were revealed, and relationships crumbled on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4, making this tranquil location feel more like hell than a vacation destination. We'll start with Harper. She's been one of the most observant...
TV Fanatic
Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 8
Did Price and Maroun's plan to find out the truth about a military veteran work out?. On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 8, a grisly case left everyone on edge. Cosgrove and Shaw worked with his daughter to uncover an important piece of the puzzle. Elsewhere, Jack went above...
James Arness Once Revealed His Favorite ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes of All Time
Actor James Arness played Matt Dillon on 'Gunsmoke' for 20 seasons, but here's a list of his top few favorite episodes of all time.
tvinsider.com
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Amber Riley and Wayne Brady look to make history as first celebs to win both ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘The Masked Singer’
Reality TV history is on the line as two celebrities look to become the first entertainers to win both “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” It’s certainly a possibility for Wayne Brady, a Season 31 finalist on “DWTS” along with his partner Witney Carson. The “Let’s Make a Deal” host won Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as Fox in 2019. He will have to defeat Charli D’Amelio, Shangela and Gabby Windey to bookend his Golden Mask with a Mirrorball Trophy. SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why this may be the closest battle for the Mirror Ball...
Luke Hemsworth Says ‘Westworld’s Surprise Cancellation Was “Disappointing” But “You Can’t Get Depressed About It”
Luke Hemsworth did not see HBO’s cancellation of Westworld coming, but is taking a philosophical approach to the fate of the dystopian sci-fi series. Speaking to ET, at the premiere of his brother Chris Hemsworth’s new Disney+ series Limitless, he said: “You hope these things go forever, but everyone’s got their own reasons. “I’m very thankful for my part in that series and that journey was a big part of my life, but it was disappointing.” Adding to that disappointment, Hemsworth received the news on his 42nd birthday. “I was like, ‘F**k! Dammit!’,”he said. Hemsworth played Ashley Stubbs, head of the security force at the Westworld parks,...
ComicBook
Supernatural Actor Nicki Aycox Dead at 47
Nicki Aycox, who was known to Supernatural fans for playing Meg Masters in the first and fourth seasons of the series, has passed away at age 47. CBR reports Aycox was diagnosed with leukemia over a year ago, and her sister-in-law took to Facebook this week to reveal she had passed away. In addition to her role on Supernatural, Aycox was also known for playing Grace in Perfect Stranger and Minxie Hayes in Jeepers Creepers 2.
TV Fanatic
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Center of the Universe
Dwight isn't wasting any time setting his new life in order. Sure, he's fresh out of the joint and already back in the game, but Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 2 shows he's going a lot more going on than a life of crime. His most impressive trait is his...
TV Fanatic
Margaret Colin Talks Her Hallmark Debut, Shares Memories of Edge of Night, Independence Day
Margaret Colin has hit the Hallmark jackpot with her first movie for the network, Three Wise Men and a Baby. If you're a fan, you know she starred as Tom Selleck's girlfriend in Three Men and a Baby, so it's a super fun callback, and her Three Wise Men and a Baby role as the mother to three of Hallmark's top actors, is really fun, too.
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
Viewers will get to see a third White Lotus location. HBO on Friday announced a pickup for The White Lotus Season 3 on Friday. The renewal comes as The White Lotus Season 2 is halfway through its seven-part run. The first installment, which premiered July 2021 and was set in...
AdWeek
Ryan Reynolds Resurrected Four Walking Dead Characters—for Series Finale Ads
It’s the end of an era at AMC as The Walking Dead aired its final episode after 11 seasons tonight—but some of the finale’s biggest surprises came during the show’s ad breaks. That’s because four Walking Dead characters who died over the show’s 12-year run were...
Dead to Me's Final Season Premiere Ends With Stunning Twist for [Spoiler]
The following post contains spoilers for Dead to Me‘s Season 3 premiere. Proceed with caution! Jen Harding and Judy Hale certainly don’t need more emotional trauma, but Dead to Me‘s final season premiere piled on a little extra anyway. Netflix’s dark comedy returned for its 10-episode swan song on Thursday, picking up shortly after Jen and Judy’s car was T-boned by an inebriated Ben in the sophomore finale. The women were rushed to the hospital — with Jen in considerably worse shape than Judy, post-accident — and both of them went in for a CT scan to rule out any serious injuries....
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Like Old Times
Sometimes all you need to do to truly understand someone is to put yourself in their shoes. Or, remember all the great things you loved about them before the relationship turned sour. Jake and Bode have to put aside their issues on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 6 to work...
thedigitalfix.com
Charlie Hunnam has an idea for possible Sons of Anarchy return
The popular drama series Sons of Anarchy, which ran for seven seasons from 2008-2014, was a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy surrounding Charlie Hunnam’s Jax. And like many tragedies, the hero ultimately had to sacrifice himself for the greater good – in this case, his sons. But as we’ve seen with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, just because the main character dies at the end of the series, this doesn’t mean that there can’t be spin-offs, prequels or movies.
How To Watch All of ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 11 After Finale Airs
Later tonight, we’re watching the final episode of (deep promo voice) AMC’s The Walking Dead. The original series may be coming to an end, but there’s a lot more action from The Walking Dead franchise on the horizon, including a Daryl Dixon-led series, The Walking Dead: Dead City (aka the adventures of Negan and Maggie), and a Rick and Michonne spinoff. All three shows are expected to be released in 2023.
Walking Dead EP Reveals Why [Spoiler] Died, [Spoiler] Didn't and How Fans' Fondest Finale Wish Was Granted
Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 11 and series finale of The Walking Dead. If you haven’t watched yet, guaranteed — you want to do that before reading further. Sunday’s series finale of The Walking Dead (read recap here) left us with a lot of feelings. Surprise (a glimpse of Rick and Michonne!). Happiness (Judith, Jerry and Dog lived!). Sadness (R.I.P., Rosita!). Even ambivalence (so no “Donnie” after all, huh?). But it also left us with a ton of questions. Here to answer some of them for TVLine is showrunner Angela Kang. TVLINE | Was it always the plan to have...
‘Percy Jackson’ Disney+ Series Adds Jay Duplass, Timothy Omundson to Cast (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series at Disney+ has added Jay Duplass and Timothy Omundsen in guest star roles, Variety has learned exclusively. The pair will appear in the series alongside Walker Scobell as Percy as well as Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Additional cast members include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally and Timm Sharp as well as Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, and recent additions like Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Duplass will play Hades, the god of the Underworld. Per the official character...
