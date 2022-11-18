Read full article on original website
New York Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman says it's 'gangster' that the top Democrats in Congress could both be from New York City
Rep. Jamaal Bowman chuckled when asked about New York City's impending moment of power. Pelosi's decision to step down from leadership means the top two Democrats could both hail from New York. They would be Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and would-be House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Democratic Rep. Jamaal...
Adam Schiff slams Kevin McCarthy after he promises to remove 3 prominent Dems from their committees: 'He will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do'
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is running for House Speaker. He's promised to reinstate MTG to committees and remove some Dems from theirs.
Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) on Friday formally announced his bid to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top of the Democratic Party in the House next year, one day after the longtime leader said she would step out of that position in the next Congress. Jeffries, the chair of...
Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell brings daughter to House floor for Nancy Pelosi’s leadership farewell speech
Rep Eric Swalwell brought his daughter to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday morning to watch as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would step down from her leadership position at the conclusion of this Congress.Mr Swalwell was one of a substantial number of Democrats and a handful of Republicans who came to the floor to hear the longtime Democratic leader give her farewell address. Both Mr Swalwell and Ms Pelosi represent California in the House, with Ms Pelosi’s district covering the city of San Francisco and Mr Swalwell’s covering a portion of the East...
buzzfeednews.com
Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress
Fresh off the back of a stronger-than-expected showing in last week’s midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t done with Washington, DC, just yet. After Republicans took control of the House of Representatives with only a slim majority that shattered conservatives' hopes of a “red wave,” Pelosi decided on Thursday to step down as leader of House Democrats after more than 19 years in the role.
Meet Hakeem Jeffries, the New York congressman likely to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader
Jeffries' political journey has spanned from the New York State Assembly to the US House, with the Brooklynite poised to lead the Democratic caucus.
Hakeem Jeffries - live: Nancy Pelosi’s likely successor formally declares Democratic leadership bid
With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi stepping down from the Democratic leadership, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has officially declared he is running for his party’s top job – and so far, he is unopposed.In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy...
Hakeem Jeffries officially announces his bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in move that will drop average age of House leadership by 31 years
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries officially announced Friday that he was running to lead the House Democrats and replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. 'Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment,' the New York Democrat wrote in a letter addressed to the members of the 118th Congress, which assembles in January.
GOP-led House is "going to be chaos:" Rep. Adam Schiff
A Republican-led House of Representatives "is going to be chaos," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week." Why it matters: Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House, and some within the party have said they intend to seek the impeachment of Biden administration officials and to open several investigations into the FBI and Justice Department, President Biden and members of his family.
Jeffries vows to defend Biden admin against GOP probes
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tells CNN's Jake Tapper that House Democrats will "strongly and vigorously be involved in pushing back against any effort at overreach by the extreme MAGA Republican wing of the House Republican Conference."
BET
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Is Favored To Succeed As Dem Leader After Pelosi Exit
On Thursday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, 82, announced that she will not be seeking a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi has served as Speaker since 2019 when Democrats regained control of the House, and she previously served from 2007 to 2011. She was the first woman to serve in the leadership role.
Nancy Pelosi, 82, arrives at the Capitol to announce decision on her future - after Republicans took the majority and with Hakeem Jeffries touted as her successor if she steps down as Democrats' leader
Nancy Pelosi arrived in the Capitol on Thursday giving no hint as to whether she has decided to stay in Democratic leadership or if she will step down after two decades of service. Wearing a white suit - the color of suffragettes - Pelosi, 82, smiled as she walked into...
Jeffries says he wants to find 'common ground' with GOP
Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries tells CNN's Jake Tapper that he wants to try to get things done for everyday Americans in Congress.
Hakeem Jeffries Could Become First Black Party Leader In Congress
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is on the road to making history after he announced his bid to replace House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the party's leader.
