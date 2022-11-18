ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

South Jersey Ex-Convict Admits Possessing Fentanyl, Weapons: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Anthony Johnson Photo Credit: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

A 53-year-old ex-convict admitted possessing fentanyl and weapons, authorities said.

Anthony Johnson, of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty in Superior Court on Thursday, Nov. 17 to an indictment charging him with the unlawful possession of fentanyl and certain persons not to possess firearms, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

On July 5, 2022, in Buena Borough, Franklin Township police were patrolling the area in front of the Budget Lodge Motel on Harding Highway when they observed a vehicle on the road with an expired registration, the prosecutor said.

Johnson was the driver and sole occupant. After conducting a motor vehicle stop, a quantity of fentanyl was located along with a Glock 19 .177 caliber pellet gun and a Sig Sauer P226 .177 caliber gas pellet gun, the prosecutor said.

Based on his prior criminal history, Johnson is not allowed to possess firearms.

He is facing a five-year term of imprisonment without parole when sentenced on Jan. 25, 2023.

