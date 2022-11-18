Read full article on original website
UCF Knights Still Ranked: AP Top 25 Poll
The UCF Knights are still inside the AP Top 25 Poll.
Upset Alert: Navy Leads UCF at Halftime
UCF on upset alert after horrible first half against Navy.
FAMU hosts Classic Tailgate ahead of Florida Classic football game
ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to enjoy some fun times before the big matchup this weekend. The Florida A&M University College of Law will host the Classic Tailgate on Saturday, Nov. 19. Alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends of FAMU can listen to music and make memories on...
WESH
More than 55,000 people celebrate Florida Classic in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hailed as the nation's largest football game between two historically Black Universities,Florida Blue Florida Classic brought thousands of people to Orlando Saturday to cheer for the 25th game. More than 55,000 people packed Camping World Stadium to watch the two big rivalry teams, Florida A&M and...
247Sports
Maryland Football's attendance problem is even worse than it looks
Maryland football's lack of fans in the stands has been discussed, but the picture is more clear -- and bigger -- after a deep dive Friday by Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post. Among other depressing numbers for those who support the program: the Terps are averaging barely 22,000 attendees per game. That's the actual number of people at the games, including building staff and everyone else in the building, as opposed to the inflated numbers all schools distribute based on how many tickets were dispersed.
westorlandonews.com
Ben Crump Donates $50,000 at FAMU Law Classic Tailgate
On Saturday, November 19th, Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law is hosting the annual Classic Tailgate. This is an event for alumni, students, faculty, staff, family and friends to enjoy music, great food and fun before the Florida Classic game between FAMU and Bethune Cookman University. FAMU Law Dean...
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
wogx.com
UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say
UCF professor allegedly dressed up, used accent during recorded video lessons, students say. A University of Central Florida professor's online lectures have sparked controversy after some students allege the professor appeared to wear brown makeup to make his skin appear darker, wore traditional middle eastern clothing, and spoke in an accent some felt was inappropriate during some of his recorded lessons.
fox35orlando.com
Largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando now open
ORLANDO, Fla. - Christmas Nights and Lights has officially opened at Dezerland in Orlando and FOX 35 went to take a sneak peek. The exhibit is the largest drive-thru immersive light show in Orlando and was in Alabama for the past couple of years before making its way to Central Florida in 2022.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando Christmas light shows to visit in December
With Christmas creeping right around the corner, light shows are popping up all around Central Florida. Some are displayed as walkthrough shows while others are drive-thru shows. Aside from the beautiful light displays, many of these attractions have activities that the whole family can enjoy. Night of a Million Lights.
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Local orthognathic surgeon is now a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons
Local oral and facial surgeon Dr. Bradley Pinker was recently honored with a new accreditation. According to a press release, Pinker was awarded a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons accreditation, which makes him one of only a few oral-maxillofacial surgery fellows in Volusia and Flagler counties, and the newest fellow at Florida Oral and Facial Surgical Associations. His colleagues Dr. Curtis Schalit and Roger Thayer have both previously received the distinction.
baltimorebrew.com
Academically gifted Pentecostal student protests her expulsion from Catholic school
Yury Guardado Iglesias, her parents and a mentor push back, while administrators at The Catholic High School of Baltimore say they are legally barred from talking. Looking back on her past two years at The Catholic High School of Baltimore, Yury Guardado Iglesias says the fact that she and her family are Pentecostal was never considered a problem.
disneydining.com
Universal Studios Offering an Annual Pass with Unlimited Visits for Less Than $200
Not sure which Florida vacation to take since Disney World has still not resumed selling annual passes to non-Florida residents? A recent announcement from Universal Studios Orlando may help you make that decision. Some non-Florida residents are growing weary of waiting for Disney World to begin selling annual passes again...
fox35orlando.com
New high-rise towers planned for Orlando's Parramore neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - An empty lot, between the Amway Center and Orlando’s soccer stadium, could soon be the site of a new high-rise development. Tim Green is in charge of the project. He grew up in the Parramore neighborhood where these towers are set to rise and now hopes to contribute to his community. "For me as a kid to be able to come back and revitalize and redevelop my own community, work alongside the city, the pastors, stakeholders, to make a difference," he said, "it's a great feeling."
Washington Examiner
More squeegees, more Baltimore shootings
Is a city with a shooting problem. It is also a city with a squeegee problem. And, of course, it is a city with a squeegee shooting problem. In July, 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds exited his car with a bat and confronted a group of squeegee workers. What exactly caused the incident isn’t clear, nor is it entirely clear what happened next. But according to prosecutors, three of the young workers surrounded Reynolds, one threw a rock, and one shot him five times as he was walking away. The one who shot Reynolds was 14 years old at the time, and his defense team says it was in self-defense.
fox35orlando.com
Florida library creates club for ‘banned’ books at public schools
DELAND, Fla. - From school districts across the country to right here in Central Florida, the books children read in the classroom and their school libraries have sparked heated debates. In some districts, these books have been outright banned. In Florida, Moms for Liberty, a parent-led activist group, has led...
Mexican Restaurant and Ice Cream Shop to Open on Central Florida Coast
“Our paletas will come in strawberry, vanilla, chocolate, mango, and lime flavors, among others.” says Nieto.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.
