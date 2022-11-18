The Chiefs and Chargers wrapped up their season series on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 with another thriller between the AFC West rivals. If you’ve watched the L.A. Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs play each other in recent years, you know that each and every game somehow ends up to be a dogfight. Nearly every matchup comes down to a single score, and the Chargers somehow save their best efforts for the 60 minutes scheduled between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. It was that sort of night once again on Sunday Night Football in a game that featured 7 lead changes before the Chiefs finished the Chargers off in the fourth quarter for a 30-27 win.

