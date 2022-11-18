Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers has just one word response to Packers fans booing the team
Aaron Rodgers responded to the boos that Green Bay Packers fans rained down on the team as they lost on Thursday Night Football. If the Green Bay Packers were to have won on Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans, they would have improved their chances of making the playoffs to 20 percent, 1-in-5. Instead, they dropped all the way down to about five percent according to FiveThirtyEight’s model.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid breaks Arrowhead concert announcement
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nix will play at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium August 19, 2023.
Chiefs at Chargers predictions: Writers’ picks for Week 11
Our writers at Arrowhead Addict have made their predictions for an important AFC West showdown on Sunday Night Football between the Chiefs and Chargers. The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to effectively wrap up the AFC West if they can take care of business against the Los Angeles Chargers. A win would drop Los Angeles to 5-5 while the Chiefs would move to 8-2. A win would also clinch the tie-breaker for the Chiefs, effectively giving them a 3.5-game lead over the Chargers with seven games to go.
Odell Beckham Jr. flirts with Cowboys after dominant Week 11 win
Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly narrowed his sweepstakes down over the weekend, with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants leading the pack. Did he hint at the winner on Sunday?. Odell Beckham Jr. remains the best prize on the free-agent market, likely until he signs in the coming days. OBJ tore his ACL in the postseason last year, but should be cleared to return when he signs with a new team.
Chiefs fans take over SoFi Stadium in embarrassing moment for Chargers (Video)
SoFi Stadium was filled with Kansas City Chiefs fans for the Los Angeles Chargers home game on Sunday Night Football. Prior to Week 11, it was revealed that the Sunday Night Football game would be changed. In place of the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game, NBC had the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the rival Kansas City Chiefs. This game was an opportunity for the Chargers to gain ground on the Chiefs in the AFC West standings, especially with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders well out of the picture.
CBS Sports
Chiefs vs. Chargers predictions: Odds, total, player props, pick, how to watch 'Sunday Night Football'
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will wrap up Sunday's Week 11 action when these AFC West rivals square off at SoFi Stadium in prime time. Entering this week, the Chiefs are rolling on a three-game winning streak that has them in first place in the division and atop the conference. As for the Chargers, they have remained in the playoff hunt despite dealing with several injuries, particularly to the wide receiver room. That said, Justin Herbert could be getting back Keenan Allen and Mike Williams after both practiced fully on Friday.
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Chiefs vs Chargers
It’s the Kansas City Chiefs vs LA Chargers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Acts of kindness across Chiefs Kingdom prove fans go the extra mile
Last Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game was a cold one, but fans' warm hearts continue to shine through with random acts of kindness.
Who are the experts taking in Chargers vs. Chiefs?
The Los Angeles Chargers are 5.5-point underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 of the 2022 regular season. The over/under is 52.5 points, per Tipico Sportsbook. That means oddsmakers are taking bets on whether the two teams will combine to score more than or fewer than 52.5 points.
Kadarius Toney gives Chiefs another WR injury concern
A hamstring injury for Kadarius Toney is giving the Kansas City Chiefs another injury concern at position that’s already taken a lot of hits. Shortly before halftime against their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, the Kansas City Chiefs have announced that wide receiver Kadarius Toney has been designated as questionable to return. That’s because the Chiefs watched him leave the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.
CBS Sports
How to watch Kansas vs. Southern Utah: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
After a three-game homestand, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will be on the road. They will take on the #6 Kansas Jayhawks at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games. Everything came up roses for Southern...
Patrick Mahomes meets #1 fan actor Henry Winkler
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Before the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got to meet one of his biggest fans.
KC Chiefs come away with thrilling road win over Chargers
The Chiefs and Chargers wrapped up their season series on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 with another thriller between the AFC West rivals. If you’ve watched the L.A. Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs play each other in recent years, you know that each and every game somehow ends up to be a dogfight. Nearly every matchup comes down to a single score, and the Chargers somehow save their best efforts for the 60 minutes scheduled between Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. It was that sort of night once again on Sunday Night Football in a game that featured 7 lead changes before the Chiefs finished the Chargers off in the fourth quarter for a 30-27 win.
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Travis Kelce owns NFL record for 100-yard games by TE
Travis Kelce owns the record for most 100-yard receiving games by a tight end in NFL history, another NFL record added to his list of accomplishments. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has broken the NFL record for most 100-yard receiving games in a career by a tight end in NFL history. Kelce now has 33 games with 100 or more receiving yards and has a chance to set the bar very high as he still has plenty of time left before retirement.
Nathaniel Hackett and 2 more coaches on the hot seat this week
This has been a bad NFL season due in part to awful head coaches like Nathaniel Hackett. While Nathaniel Hackett is clearly over his skis, the NFL is suffering massively as a product because the coaching appears to be at an all-time low. You may love this league more than...
Is Jim Irsay owed an apology for controversial Jeff Saturday hire?
So far, Jeff Saturday’s lack of professional experience hasn’t ended in immediate disaster for the Colts. Does that mean Jim Irsay did the right thing?. Two weeks removed from Frank Reich’s mid-season termination, the 3-5-1 Colts are now 4-6-1 under current head coach Jeff Saturday. Saturday’s two games so far — a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a 16-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — have proven to be two of the most competitive games for the Colts so far this season.
Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s MVP and here’s why
Earlier this season I had a mental breakthrough while watching the end of the Bills and Ravens Week 4 matchup. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, two players who have undeniably “stolen shine” from Patrick Mahomes over the course of the last 3 seasons duking it out in what ended up as a 3-point Bills victory. I had a moment like the Grinch when he is trying to save the sleigh full of Whoville’s Christmas gifts and decorum from barreling down Mt. Crumpit where his heart grew three sizes.
