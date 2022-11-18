Read full article on original website
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Dow soars 800 points and notches 4th straight weekly gain as US stocks ride Apple's post-earnings surge
Apple's post-earnings surge helped lift US stocks on Friday after other tech giants disappointed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its sixth consecutive daily gain and its fourth straight weekly gain. But Amazon stock sank after giving weak guidance for the critical holiday quarter. US stocks closed higher Friday, as...
2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Among the Dow's 30 components, there are two screaming buys and one value trap to shy away from.
Global stocks down after Wall St weekly loss on rate fears
BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets sank Monday after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong fell. Tokyo gained. Oil prices declined. U.S. stock indexes...
Motley Fool
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the Bear Market
Stag Industrial's free cash flow is on an upward trajectory. Realty Income boasts 52 years of monthly dividend payments. Short-term traders have pushed down Medical Properties' stock price; in the long run, investors will be happy with the REIT's results. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's...
msn.com
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Everyone who didn't buy into the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies is probably feeling pretty smug right now given the collapse of the FTX Token exchange and the implosion of pretty much every other crypto name out there. There is good reason to be skeptical about many of them. Yet, let's be...
NASDAQ
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as busy day of Fedspeak dampens easing rate hopes
U.S. stocks extended their downtrend Thursday as optimism around easing inflation and a Federal Reserve policy shift waned, while Wall Street parsed through a motley of corporate earnings. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) was down 0.3% after coming off of a session low of more than 1%, while the Dow Jones...
Stocks Edge Higher, Amazon, Gap, Applied Materials, Visa - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday November 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Cautiously Higher Amid Inflation Re-Think. U.S. equity futures moved cautiously higher Friday as investors looked to claw back losses from a muted week for stocks while closely tracking both the dollar and Treasury bond markets amid a seemingly renewed hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
S&P 500 ends higher, led by defensive shares
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index ended higher on Friday in a choppy trading session, as gains in defensive shares overshadowed energy declines, and investors shrugged off hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials about interest rate hikes.
CNBC
European markets slightly lower as investors gauge economic outlook
European markets were marginally lower on Monday as investors continued to assess inflationary pressures and the possible trajectory of central bank interest rates. European markets closed higher on Friday last week as investors continued to assess the trajectory of monetary policy after some tough statements from U.S. Federal Reserve officials.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso gains on weaker USD, c.bank policy tightening
Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso notched its first gain in four days against the U.S. dollar on Friday, helped by a weaker U.S. currency and a central bank rate increase that matched the Federal Reserve. The peso PHP= rose 0.2%, recouping some of this week's losses. Stocks in...
NASDAQ
U.S. producer prices slow in October in boost to inflation outlook
WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased less than expected in October as services fell for the first time in nearly two years, offering more evidence that inflation was starting to subside, potentially allowing the Federal Reserve to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes. The report...
