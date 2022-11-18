Read full article on original website
Related
What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?
The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Regional Round
SAN ANGELO, TX. — After two weeks of playoff action for teams across the Concho Valley, there are just three teams remaining in the final push to AT&T Stadium as regional action will be on Friday for teams in our viewing area. REGIONAL ROUND 3A Division I Regional SemifinalW2 Wall vs R4 Idalou, Friday 1 […]
fox44news.com
Can you name the other 2 undefeated college football teams in Texas?
There are three NCAA college football programs that are undefeated in the state of Texas. Two of them just completed their regular season and are looking forward to the playoffs. You may be able to name Division I’s Texas Christian University, but do you know the other two?. If...
HIGHLIGHTS: Angelo State Rams pick up huge win on the hardwood
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Our Angelo State Rams were back in action Saturday night at home in their home opener against Arlington Baptist. After going 1-1 last weekend, the Rams were looking to stay in the win column on their home territory. A great pass from Willie Guy to Kevon Godwin, with the perfect flick […]
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
What is happening on the highway near Christoval?
Those driving on U.S. 277 have learned to drive on the shoulder of the road in an attempt to avoid rocks from damaging their vehicle.
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily | Rome is Burning in San Angelo
Today on Live! We have a special Thursday night edition of COVER1. While Rome burns, Wall heads into the 2nd round of the playoffs. Tonight Sterling City travels to Clyde to play the Windthorst Trojans. Also San Angelo man indicted for invasion of privacy. Two Angelo State Students won a...
Angelo State's Woodwind Chamber Ensemble to host annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Classical music was first introduced in the mid-1700s and it is still prevalent in performance today. At 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Eldon Black Recital Hall, the Angelo State University Woodwind Chamber Ensemble will be playing an array of classical pieces as part of its free annual fall concert.
Angelo State Percussion Ensemble to perform annual fall concert
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Percussion Ensemble will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in ASU's Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium located inside the Mayer Administration Building at 2601 W. Ave. N. The concert is free and open to the public. According to an...
TXDOT pre-treating roads now includes Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (San Angelo) has announced that the pre-treating of roads has expanded to include Tom Green County, Big Lake, Sterling and Ozona. TXDOT asks that drivers remain aware of their surroundings and give the trucks space on the road. According to the TxDOT’s Snow and Ice Operations manual, pre-treating […]
KLST Evening Forecast: Friday November 18th
No significant accumulation expected but some in the northern parts of the Concho Valley could see the first snow of the season.
After 2 years the 40th Annual Santa’s Market is back
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 40th Annual Santa’s Market put on by Goodfellow Airforce Base is tomorrow from 10 am-5 pm and held at the Fire Academy High Bay. The event has not been held in the last two years due to COVID but is making its comeback. Arts and Crafts Director Beverly Wildes says, […]
asurampage.com
Angelo State Professor Memorialized with English Department Renaming
Angelo State University has renamed the Department of English and Modern Languages after receiving a $1 million gift from George Brinton Ryan, CEO and chairman of Ryan LLC, to establish a permanent endowment. The department’s name has been changed to the Natalie Zan Ryan Department of English and Modern Languages...
Who pays for damages caused by fiber installation?
With fiber being installed across San Angelo, you may have noticed an increase in the instances of damage to property and roadways. Who pays for it?
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
Richard Mayer named 2022 R.A.M. Veteran of the Year
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Richard Mayer, a U.S. Naval Air Corps veteran and longtime supporter of Angelo State University, was named the 2022 Remembering Angelo's Military (R.A.M.) Veteran of the Year during ASU's annual Veterans Day Luncheon Nov. 11 in the Houston Harte University Center. A West Texas native,...
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday November 17th
Cold front will move into the region for Friday setting up some locations in the northern parts of the Concho Valley to see the first snow of the season.
Into the Warmth program activates for expected freezing temperatures
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For anyone in San Angelo seeking shelter in the predicted freezing conditions, the Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition is initiating the "Into the Warmth Program" for Friday, Nov. 11. The program provides shelter to individuals and families when the nighttime wind chill temperature is predicted...
This is What is Being Built on North Bryant Blvd.
SAN ANGELO, TX – Ground is being cleared for a new business on N. Bryant Blvd. and social media is hopping with speculation about what it could be. According to the City of San Angelo's Building Permits and Inspection Report for the month of Oct., a building permit has been submitted to construct a $2 million Caliber Collision at 3182 N. Bryant Blvd.
