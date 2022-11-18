ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?

The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
2022 Concho Valley football playoffs: Regional Round

SAN ANGELO, TX. — After two weeks of playoff action for teams across the Concho Valley, there are just three teams remaining in the final push to AT&T Stadium as regional action will be on Friday for teams in our viewing area. REGIONAL ROUND 3A Division I Regional SemifinalW2 Wall vs R4 Idalou, Friday 1 […]
Can you name the other 2 undefeated college football teams in Texas?

There are three NCAA college football programs that are undefeated in the state of Texas. Two of them just completed their regular season and are looking forward to the playoffs. You may be able to name Division I’s Texas Christian University, but do you know the other two?. If...
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
LIVE! Daily | Rome is Burning in San Angelo

Today on Live! We have a special Thursday night edition of COVER1. While Rome burns, Wall heads into the 2nd round of the playoffs. Tonight Sterling City travels to Clyde to play the Windthorst Trojans. Also San Angelo man indicted for invasion of privacy. Two Angelo State Students won a...
TXDOT pre-treating roads now includes Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (San Angelo) has announced that the pre-treating of roads has expanded to include Tom Green County, Big Lake, Sterling and Ozona. TXDOT asks that drivers remain aware of their surroundings and give the trucks space on the road. According to the TxDOT’s Snow and Ice Operations manual, pre-treating […]
After 2 years the 40th Annual Santa’s Market is back

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The 40th Annual Santa’s Market put on by Goodfellow Airforce Base is tomorrow from 10 am-5 pm and held at the Fire Academy High Bay. The event has not been held in the last two years due to COVID but is making its comeback. Arts and Crafts Director Beverly Wildes says, […]
Angelo State Professor Memorialized with English Department Renaming

Angelo State University has renamed the Department of English and Modern Languages after receiving a $1 million gift from George Brinton Ryan, CEO and chairman of Ryan LLC, to establish a permanent endowment. The department’s name has been changed to the Natalie Zan Ryan Department of English and Modern Languages...
San Angelo Man Indicted for Murder of Shawn "Turbo" Clark

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man who is accused of shooting and killing another man has been indicted. Paul Zipper was indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury in September for the murder of Shawn “Turbo” Clark. Zipper was charged with a murder count along with tampering with a human corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. All three of those charges were enhanced for being a habitual offender.
Richard Mayer named 2022 R.A.M. Veteran of the Year

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Richard Mayer, a U.S. Naval Air Corps veteran and longtime supporter of Angelo State University, was named the 2022 Remembering Angelo's Military (R.A.M.) Veteran of the Year during ASU's annual Veterans Day Luncheon Nov. 11 in the Houston Harte University Center. A West Texas native,...
This is What is Being Built on North Bryant Blvd.

SAN ANGELO, TX – Ground is being cleared for a new business on N. Bryant Blvd. and social media is hopping with speculation about what it could be.   According to the City of San Angelo's Building Permits and Inspection Report for the month of Oct., a building permit has been submitted to construct a $2 million Caliber Collision at 3182 N. Bryant Blvd.
