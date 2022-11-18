ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Acme open? Here are Thanksgiving Day grocery store hours for Greater Akron

By Craig Webb, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
Need some nutmeg on Thanksgiving Day?

You might be in luck, but given the fact the major grocery stores in Greater Akron with the exception of Meijer and Discount Drug Mart are closed, even that might be a challenge.

Need a 75-inch TV to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade?

You will likely be out of luck.

The trend of stores closing on Thanksgiving Day and pushing back sales to the traditional start of the holiday shopping season on Friday is sticking around this year.

Don't drink and drive:Summit County prosecutor's, sheriff's offices offering free rides for Thanksgiving

Most major retailers in Greater Akron will be closed on Thursday and will reopen bright and early the following morning for Black Friday sales and deals.

Some grocery stores do plan to open for those desperate shoppers looking for that last-minute ingredient, but most will have limited hours on Thanksgiving.

The Summit Mall in Fairlawn and the Aurora Farms outlet mall in Aurora are closed Thanksgiving Day and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Here's a round up of stores in Greater Akron that will be open on Thanksgiving Day and those that will be closed.

Those stores that plan to open on Thanksgiving Day may have limited hours.

What stores are open on Thanksgiving Day in Akron?

Thankful for deals:Thankful for deals: Work around higher food costs this Thanksgiving with these tips

Gobble up the savings:13 tips to keep your Thanksgiving meal costs down

What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day in Akron?

