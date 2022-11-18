ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

House of the Week: 11 Westland St., Worcester, a country home with city conveniences

By Debbie LaPlaca
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 4 days ago
WORCESTER — All the conveniences of city living with the living space of a country home are found in this unique 11-room Colonial Revival built in 1896.

This stately 4,791-square-foot home at 11 Westland St. in the Hammond Height Historic District is listed with Jane Kelleher with Re/Max Vision for $759,900.

Its three stories and seven bedrooms offer the architectural elements and quality of long ago, melded with modern amenities. Highlights include covered porches with new mahogany flooring, high ceilings, three fireplaces with tile surrounds, original pocket doors, curved archways and dual staircases.

Details from long ago are found in a period entry door inset and surrounded by stained glass, pew-like seating nooks and two organizational spaces seemingly untouched by time: A pantry and linen room.

“I think my favorite features of this home are the architectural details, such as the molding (and) the finials. Also, the stairway, the linen closet and the huge windows,” Kelleher said. “It’s just a lovely home on a great street.”

Dr. Philip J. Lahey IV and Echo M. Lahey bought the home in 2013.

“I love the stairwell and the grandness of it,” Echo Lahey said. “For my husband, it would be the fireplaces; he loves a good fire. We were also drawn to the woodwork features and we love watching snowstorms from our large windows. The neighborhood is gorgeous in a fresh dusting of snow.”

Two of those wood-burning fireplaces are found in the formal living and dining rooms. The dining room also features an original built-in china closet.

Connecting the dining room to the kitchen is a period pantry with original honey-toned wood, glass-faced cabinetry and a copper sink.

The modern eat-in kitchen holds today’s appointments including stainless appliances, granite countertops and recessed lighting.

A family room, half bath, laundry room and mud room complete the first floor.

Five bedrooms and two full bathrooms including the master bedroom suite with fireplace are located on the second floor.

This floor also holds a quaint sitting area in front of a large Palladian window, and a linen room with antique-wood cabinetry.

Two more guest bedrooms and one full bathroom are found on the third floor.

The property, located a short walk from Elm Park, holds a large bluestone patio, mature landscaping and a two-car detached garage.

11 Westland St., Worcester

Built: 1896

List price: $759,900

Living space: 4,791 square feet

Total rooms: 11

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms: 3.5

Climate: 1 zone central heat

Land: .31 acre

Assessed value: $621,200

Taxes: $9,448 in 2022

Parking: 2 car detached garage

