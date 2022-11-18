ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

MAGIC AT MUELLER: OKWU hoop teams steam to wins in KCAC openers

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 2 days ago
Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s women’s basketball team flexed its muscles to start out Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a win.

Paced by Sydnee Schovanec with a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) and Jessa Gilyard with a near double-double (14 points, nine rebounds), the Lady Eagles dropped Southwestern, 66-58, at the Mueller Sports Center.

Two Southwestern players, Christy Wiebe and Macey Pond, scored 23 points apiece. But, the Lady Eagles held the rest of the players to just nine points.

Rounding out OKWU’s high scorers were River Jeffries with 12 points and Cierra Johnson with eight.

Gracie Alexander came off the bench to fling in seven points.

Defense proved to be the difference — Southwestern shot only 29 percent from the field.

This was the KCAC for first-year OKWU head coach Heidi Messer.

The Lady Eagles improved to 2-3 overall. They will be battling to get back to .600 when they travel Saturday to play McPherson (Kan.) College in another KCAC showdown.

Eagles

The Southwestern (Kan.) Moundbuilders had no cure Wednesday night for OKWU-itis.

The OKWU Eagles plagued the Moundbuilders with offensive misery caused by the symptoms of wide-spread scoring and an infection of assists and rebounds.

When the final buzzer zinged, OKWU rolled off the court with a 77-63 victory in the first conference game of the season.

The Eagles — who are coached by Donnie Bostwick — also improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 at home.

Kaleb Stokes zapped the Moundbuilders with a super-sized double-double (21 points, 13 rebounds), followed by Jaden Lietzke’s blitz of 19 points and six rebounds.

Austin Poling and Dylan Phillip dialed in 12 and 10 points, respectively and Derrick Talton dropped in seven points and gave out seven assists.

OKWU also brought the defense, holding Southwestern to 37 percent shooting (22-of-60) from the field.

The Eagles travel Saturday to Kansas to play McPerson College (5 p.m.), after the women’s game (3 p.m.).

