ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Lawrence interested in USPS post, toasts Jeffries as a consensus-builder among Dems

By Ken Coleman
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

Retiring U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield) told the Advance on Thursday that she supports U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as U.S. House minority leader and she’s interested in a U.S. Postal Service appointment.

The news comes after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the first woman in history to hold the gavel, announced Thursday she will step aside from leadership but remain in Congress. Republicans narrowly won control of the chamber in last week’s election.

On Thursday, Lawrence lauded Pelosi as “a brilliant mind and trailblazer who has done so much for all Americans. The 90+ women who walk the halls of Congress carry on her legacy as the first woman Speaker of the House. Thank you, Speaker Pelosi, for paving the way forward for generations to come.” She told the Advance that Pelosi was the GOAT [Greatest of All Time].

If elected by his colleagues, Jeffries would be the first African American to lead either major party in the U.S. House. Lawrence, who is second vice chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, noted the historic significance of an African American member leading the Democratic caucus next term.

“He is brilliant and he has built consensus in the caucus and helped to create diversity in committees. I think it will be great for our party to have him as our next leader,” said Lawrence.

Lawrence will complete her fourth term in early January. Outgoing members can not vote in the caucus leadership election. Only members of the upcoming 118th Congress can cast a ballot.

Democrats are scheduled to hold their leadership elections on Nov. 30, a few days after they return from the Thanksgiving week break.

Earlier this week, Republicans chose Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and others as part of their leadership slate. However, he will still need to unite his caucus, including moderates and members of the House Freedom Caucus, to secure the speakership next year.

Republicans so far have won the minimum 218 seats needed to hold the majority with 211 for Democrats and the remaining six races not yet called by The Associated Press.

Jeffries, 52, represents a portion of New York City, including parts of Brooklyn and Queens. He earned a bachelor’s in political science from Binghamton University and a degree from New York University School of Law.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint), the caucus’ chief deputy whip and strong ally of Pelosi, will back Jeffries, according to Mitch Rivard, his chief of staff.

State Rep. Shri Thanedar of Detroit, who was elected to Michigan’s 13th Congressional District earlier this month, told the Advance that he will also vote for Jeffries.

“I have pledged my full support to Rep. Jeffries,” said Thanedar.

Lawrence also said if President Joe Biden appoints her to the United States Postal Service Board of Governors she would be “honored” to serve.

Board members are appointed by the president of the United States with the advice and consent of the Senate. Two members, William Zollars and Donald Moak, will have their terms expire on Dec. 8.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, an appointee of former President Trump, has faced widespread criticism over mail delays and cutbacks.

Lawrence was a career USPS employee before launching a political career in Southfield. She was first elected mayor in 2001, the first African American to serve in that post.

The post Lawrence interested in USPS post, toasts Jeffries as a consensus-builder among Dems appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
The Hill

Jeffries announces bid for House Democratic leader

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) on Friday formally announced his bid to replace Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the top of the Democratic Party in the House next year, one day after the longtime leader said she would step out of that position in the next Congress. Jeffries, the chair of...
Axios

GOP-led House is "going to be chaos:" Rep. Adam Schiff

A Republican-led House of Representatives "is going to be chaos," Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday on ABC News' "This Week." Why it matters: Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House, and some within the party have said they intend to seek the impeachment of Biden administration officials and to open several investigations into the FBI and Justice Department, President Biden and members of his family.
NBC News

Nancy Pelosi made the right call

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said herself, quoting scripture on the House floor Thursday: “For everything there is a season — a time for every purpose under heaven.”. For Pelosi, the season to be leader of House Democrats has passed. She made the right decision this week to step away from leadership in January, when a new Republican majority will take over the House, and the right — even generous — decision to stay in Congress for now. She’ll continue to represent San Francisco while serving as an invaluable source of guidance and resolve for the next generation of House Democratic leaders.
UTAH STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Nancy Pelosi Is Stepping Down As Leader Of House Democrats But Staying In Congress

Fresh off the back of a stronger-than-expected showing in last week’s midterm elections, Speaker Nancy Pelosi isn’t done with Washington, DC, just yet. After Republicans took control of the House of Representatives with only a slim majority that shattered conservatives' hopes of a “red wave,” Pelosi decided on Thursday to step down as leader of House Democrats after more than 19 years in the role.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wyoming News

Despite Pleas From Pediatric Groups, Biden Balks at Declaring RSV a Health Emergency

FRIDAY, Nov. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration on Thursday offered assistance to communities and hospitals dealing with a surge in cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses, but it did not declare a national public health emergency. The Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics had asked President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra for that designation in a letter that noted an “alarming surge of pediatric hospitalizations." ...
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
27K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy