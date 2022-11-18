ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

West Ottawa hires Samantha DeBoer as lacrosse coach

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GiG7H_0jFnbyjJ00

PARK TWP. - West Ottawa High School has hired Samantha DeBoer as head girls lacross coach.

DeBoer is a science teacher at West Ottawa.

"I feel extremely fortunate to have found someone for the position that is on the teaching staff here at West Ottawa. Having that daily interaction will help as we continue to grow the program," West Ottawa Athletic Director Bill Kennedy said. "Sam’s playing experience and excitement about coaching came through as we sat down and I can't wait to see what she will do with this program."

Subscribe:Get the most local sports coverage with this special offer

DeBoer played lacrosse at Rockford and was a captain as a senior. She went on to play at Alma College, before transferring to Michigan State where she was captain of the club team.

"Lacrosse was a growing sport when I started playing in fifth grade. Not a lot of people knew what it was or how it was played," DeBoer said. "I went to a high school camp to try it out and fell in love with the sport. It was a challenge at first which I think is what really drew me into the sport. I liked the challenge that lacrosse provided," said DeBoer. I'm excited to lead this program because I want to help share my love of lacrosse at West O"ttawa. I am also excited to connect with the community on another level. The community can expect a team that values effort and hard work and a team that does not give up."

Contact sports editor Dan D’Addona at Dan.D’Addona@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanDAddona or Facebook @HollandSentinelSports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvbam.com

MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals field set, 8-Player champs crowned

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The field has been finalized for the 2022 MHSAA 11-Player Football Finals following Saturday’s chilly semifinal games. Coldwater hosted a Division 6 Semifinal at Cardinal Field that saw Grand Rapids West Catholic running back Tim Kloska rush for 330 yards and 5 touchdowns on 16 carries as the Falcons knocked off previously undefeated Clinton 33-14. Kloska scored on runs of 6, 87, 16, 75, and 3 yards as West Catholic improved to 12-1. They will take on undefeated Negaunee Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field after the Miners edged Reed City 13-12 at snowy Gaylord.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes, history repeats itself for Martin 35 years later

Martin polished off a storybook record-setting season Saturday afternoon at the Superior Dome in Marquette by conquering previously unbeaten Merrill 74-24. It was record setting in that the Clippers’ scoring machine came through with an amazing 705 points for the season, an average of of more than 54 per game. Perhaps it was the highest number of points ever scored in a championship game.
MARTIN, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon football film critics forging championship-level defense

MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Big Reds football team probably won’t become esteemed movie reviewers once their playing careers are over but the time they’ve been putting into reviewing their own performances as of late might help them win a mitten-shaped trophy that’s much more difficult to obtain than any Oscar statue.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Recaps, highlights from Grand Rapids area state semifinal games

Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian and West Catholic are Motor City bound. All four teams won state semifinal games Saturday afternoon to clinch a berth in the Michigan High School Athletic Association championships games, which will be played Friday and Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
High School Football PRO

Ithaca, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gladwin High School football team will have a game with Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School on November 19, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Unique seat at Waldo Stadium goes viral for obstructed view

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Waldo Stadium, the home of the Western Michigan Broncos, provides a great environment for college football fans. "The fact that it sits into a hill and it's kind of sunk down and people feel like they're right on top," Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester said. "It's just an unbelievable atmosphere for college football."
KALAMAZOO, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

West Michigan school closings for Friday, Nov. 18

WEST MICHIGAN -- With a winter storm warning expected to continue into early Saturday, several school districts in West Michigan and Southwest Michigan have announced closures for Friday, Nov. 18. Among them are some of the area’s largest, Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kalamazoo Public Schools and Rockford Public Schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy