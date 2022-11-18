Read full article on original website
What does it take to be a foster parent in Tennessee?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On average, there are approximately 8,000 children in foster care and there are about 350 children in full guardianship who are available for adoption in Tennessee who don’t have an identified foster or foster home. That's according to nonprofit organization Youth Villages. FOX 17...
Tennessee leaders respond to death of toddler who lived at homeless park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News first told you about a 23-month-old who was seen at Brookmeade Park back in March. That toddler, named Ariel Rose, died Nov. 11 at a transitional housing facility in North Nashville. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Ariel’s grandfather and...
GOBBLE GOBBLE: Newborns at Williamson Medical Center dressed as turkeys for Thanksgiving
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Newborns at Williamson Medical Center are ready for their first Thanksgiving!. The babies have been decked out in turkey hats and booties created by Bizzy Bee Crochet. Check out the gallery to see the cuteness. Get reports like this and all the news of...
Nashville woman finds video camera hidden in her bathroom, husband arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is arrested after his wife finds a camera hidden in the bathroom. A woman contacted Metro Nashville Police on Thursday after finding a video camera in a light fixture in the bathroom at their house on Clarksville Pike. She told police that her husband, 39-year-old Horacio Minero-Hernandez, was remodeling one bathroom and told her to have her daughters take their showers in the other bathroom (where she found the camera).
