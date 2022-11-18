Former college football player charged with stalking, threatening coach

Arguments between coaches and players are nothing new in college football, but one former NC State player allegedly took it way too far.

Former Wolfpack defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli has been charged with threatening and stalking current head coach Dave Doeren, according to a report from WRAL News in Raleigh, NC.

Authorities also added resisting arrest to the list of charges as he attempted to pull away from officers while being detained and handcuffed during his arrest.

The arrest followed an alleged tweet that appeared to directly threaten Doeren and members of his coaching staff.

"Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest," the message sent by the former player originally read.

Investigators also said that Boletepeli had been making appearances around Doeren and his coaching staff's workplace recently as well as allegedly sending them text messages that included threats.

Boletepeli was originally a top 75 prospect back in the Wolfpack's 2018 football recruiting class.

He pledged to Doeren and NC State, ultimately playing for the program for two seasons. The lineman compiled 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in six games for the Wolfpack.

The player finally transferred to Maryland and spent one season there in 2020.

( WRAL )

