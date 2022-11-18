Acura Completes Production Of Final NSX Type S; Begins Hand-Assembly Of Limited-Run TLX Type S PMC Edition

The final Acura NSX Type S was completed on Wednesday at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio. Finished in Gotham Gray matte paint, the final second-generation NSX, badged #350 of 350, marks the end of the hybrid-electric supercar’s storied run, which began in 2016.

The highly-skilled associates at the PMC now have begun production of a limited run of the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition.

Available in one of three NSX-derived colors, the first two offered, Curva Red and 130R White, were fully reserved in just minutes. The next offering, Long Beach Blue, will be available for reservations beginning Dec. 8 at acura.com/pmc-edition .

Total production for the TLX Type S PMC Edition will be limited to just 100 units of each color.

Exterior design elements exclusive to the TLX Type S PMC Edition include Berlina Black paint for the roof, antenna and door handle, and black-chrome quad exhaust finishers.

The NSX-inspired Y-spoke 20-inch lightweight wheels are painted in a new Copper-finish, a first for an Acura model. Additional exterior enhancements include a gloss carbon fiber decklid lip spoiler and rear diffuser, lower side sill garnish and gloss-black exterior badging.

Inside, the TLX Type S PMC Edition is further distinguished by carbon fiber interior trim panels, illuminated side sills and premium floor mats with Type S badges and colored accent binding.

Vehicles finished in Curva Red paint feature an Ebony interior highlighted by red contrast stitching. Long Beach Blue Pearl is paired with an eye-catching Orchid interior with striking blue stitching, while 130R White is paired exclusively with a sporty Red interior.

Milano leather seats with Ultrasuede® inserts are standard and an individually-numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the 2023 TLX Type S PMC Edition as a limited-edition vehicle handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center.

