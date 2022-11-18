ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter and Willie Nelson’s Son Earn Standing Ovation at Lynn’s Memorial Service

The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn joined the son of Willie Nelson to pay a perfect tribute to the queen of country music at a memorial service held for Lynn this weekend. The official musical celebration of life had a name — it was CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. And Emmy Russell, the daughter of Lynn’s daughter, Patsy, told the audience of her grandmother:
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
musictimes.com

Jerry Lee Lewis Net Worth 2022: 'Great Balls of Fire' Left Whopping Fortune Upon Death

How much was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth upon his death?. After Lewis' fans felt relief following the confirmation that the singer was still alive, they received the heartbreaking news about his death this week. CNN and other news outlets received a statement from the singer's representative, Zach Farnum, saying that the crooner died at the age of 87.
Taste of Country

Death of Fan at a 2014 Jason Aldean Concert Ruled a Homicide

In 2014, the body of 22-year-old Cory Barron was discovered in a dumpster at the Lorain County landfill in Cleveland, Ohio, four days after he'd been last seen attending a Jason Aldean concert at the city's Progressive Field. At the time, local authorities pursued the theory that Barron fell into a trash chute at the venue, which led to the dumpster.
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney, Travis Tritt + More Country Stars Remember Alabama’s Jeff Cook

On Tuesday (Nov. 8), as many of country music's biggest stars prepared for Wednesday night's (Nov. 9) CMA Awards, family members announced the death of Alabama co-founding member, vocalist, guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook. The Country Music Hall of Fame member died Monday (Nov. 7) at the age of 73, peacefully surrounded by family members at his home in Destin, Fla.
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn’s Family Issues Statement Following ‘Beautiful’ Opry Tribute

Following the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn special, the family of Lynn issued a statement about the Grand Ole Opry tribute. Through the late country music icon’s Twitter account, Loretta Lynn’s family stated, “Our hearts are so deeply touched by the beautiful tribute held Sunday night at the Opry to honor Loretta’s life and legacy. The night perfectly captured her career and the performances were phenomenal.”
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

