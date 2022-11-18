ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uncwsports.com

Women's Basketball Preview: Wofford

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW continues its homestand ahead of Thanksgiving with a Tuesday night women's basketball matchup vs. Wofford at Trask Coliseum. The 7 p.m. tip-off can be seen on FloHoops with John Smist and Elijah Mize on the call. An audio broadcast can also be heard on 95.9 The Breeze in Wilmington. Live stats will be available at UNCWStats.com.
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Drop Narrow Decision, 67-66

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Wofford scored the final six points of the game to escape Trask Coliseum with a narrow 67-66 decision over UNCW in women's basketball action on Tuesday night. The Terriers, 3-2, earned their third straight win and return home next Monday for a contest vs. Southern...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Seahawks Zip Past Visiting Trojans

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW opened the game by scoring the first 15 points and never looked back to blow past NCAA Division II Mount Olive, 94-47, in men's basketball action Monday night at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks snapped a two-game losing streak and will carry their 2-3 record...
WILMINGTON, NC
247Sports

USC commitment shares funny story about rushing the field

South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Judge Collier might have earned himself a new nickname after the 63-38 win over Tennessee. Just wait until special teams coordinator Pete Lembo hears this one. “It was insane, I had to take my shoes off when I ran out there on the field,” he said....
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Is this the year South Carolina can finally beat Clemson?

What’s the only thing better than crushing the No. 5 team in the country?. How’s this for an encore? Beat Clemson. To stop a streak, and beat a rival, it starts with belief, and that’s Shane Beamer’s first job this week at Clemson. The Gamecocks certainly...
CLEMSON, SC
105.5 The Fan

Fight at Moneybagg Yo Show Breaks Out In Front Row – Watch

While Moneybagg Yo was performing at a recent show, a fight broke out in the front row and the Memphis rapper kept going with his performance. On Friday (Nov. 18), Moneybagg Yo was among the performers headlining the Fall of Fire Fest event at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. While he was performing his rap ballad "Wockesha," a vicious fight erupted in the front row between several women. The "See Wat I'm Sayin'" rapper appeared unaware of the altercation in the crowd and kept on performing.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

One woman dead after shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution

A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
COLUMBIA, SC
WECT

Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Police investigate shooting after woman brought to hospital dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to gather more details after a woman was brought to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound and soon died. According to preliminary information shared by the Columbia Police Department, the victim arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Richland Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and died of her injuries later the same evening.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy