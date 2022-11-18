Read full article on original website
CF Pope School Documentary Screens Dec. 1st at CFCCClaudia StackWilmington, NC
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenWilmington, NC
Suspects Arrested In Case Of Missing TeenStill UnsolvedWilmington, NC
You should be careful of white sharks heading to the south from Carolina Beach in North CarolinaMark StarCarolina Beach, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
uncwsports.com
Women's Basketball Preview: Wofford
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW continues its homestand ahead of Thanksgiving with a Tuesday night women's basketball matchup vs. Wofford at Trask Coliseum. The 7 p.m. tip-off can be seen on FloHoops with John Smist and Elijah Mize on the call. An audio broadcast can also be heard on 95.9 The Breeze in Wilmington. Live stats will be available at UNCWStats.com.
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Drop Narrow Decision, 67-66
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Wofford scored the final six points of the game to escape Trask Coliseum with a narrow 67-66 decision over UNCW in women's basketball action on Tuesday night. The Terriers, 3-2, earned their third straight win and return home next Monday for a contest vs. Southern...
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Zip Past Visiting Trojans
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW opened the game by scoring the first 15 points and never looked back to blow past NCAA Division II Mount Olive, 94-47, in men's basketball action Monday night at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks snapped a two-game losing streak and will carry their 2-3 record...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer offers strong response to rumors about South Carolina play-calling in Tennessee game
South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield hasn’t been too popular with the Gamecock fanbase during his time in Columbia. Satterfield’s unit, though, broke out in a big way Saturday night. South Carolina’s 63 points against Tennessee are the most it has scored in an SEC game since 1995 in...
247Sports
USC commitment shares funny story about rushing the field
South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Judge Collier might have earned himself a new nickname after the 63-38 win over Tennessee. Just wait until special teams coordinator Pete Lembo hears this one. “It was insane, I had to take my shoes off when I ran out there on the field,” he said....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Is this the year South Carolina can finally beat Clemson?
What’s the only thing better than crushing the No. 5 team in the country?. How’s this for an encore? Beat Clemson. To stop a streak, and beat a rival, it starts with belief, and that’s Shane Beamer’s first job this week at Clemson. The Gamecocks certainly...
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
Results show Columbia is 'Famously Hot' - even more than we thought
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia is known for its summer heat. For the last three months, scientists have been going through data they collected through a study to find out what the warmest parts of the city are, and the results are in. "We knew the city is a little...
Fight at Moneybagg Yo Show Breaks Out In Front Row – Watch
While Moneybagg Yo was performing at a recent show, a fight broke out in the front row and the Memphis rapper kept going with his performance. On Friday (Nov. 18), Moneybagg Yo was among the performers headlining the Fall of Fire Fest event at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. While he was performing his rap ballad "Wockesha," a vicious fight erupted in the front row between several women. The "See Wat I'm Sayin'" rapper appeared unaware of the altercation in the crowd and kept on performing.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington fixture set to shut down permanently after more than 30 years
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington fixture around for more than 30 years is set to shut down for good next week. After more than three decades – Starway Flea Market owner Ellan Hibbard is ready for a change. “My husband and I bought this place 33 years...
WIS-TV
Richland County resident alleges racial profiling at Columbia mall
Think you know why serial killer 'Pee Wee' Gaskins got the death penalty? You might be surprised
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the most notorious serial killers was born, raised, and executed right here in South Carolina. Donald Henry Gaskins, better known as “Pee Wee” Gaskins, was a serial killer and rapist from the Florence area. He was 58 years old when he was...
Police: Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in North Carolina chase
A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase.
WIS-TV
Woman shot, killed at Watermark Place
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. CPD said a 31-year-old woman was driven to an area hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Staff pronounced her deceased. Investigators said the woman had been shot in the 1000 block of Watermark Place. Anyone with information about...
abccolumbia.com
One woman dead after shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – One person is dead after a shooting, according to Columbia Police Department. Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a local hospital on Friday, November 18th. The shooting happened at 1000 Watermark Place, according to police. Officers says a 31-year-old...
coladaily.com
24-year-old inmate dies at Broad River Correctional Institution
A 24-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Robert Andrew Todd died at the Columbia prison early Friday. He did not have a roommate and his death is being investigated as a suspected suicide. An autopsy...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach’s ‘Great Christmas Light Show’ returns on Monday
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach will soon be getting into the holiday spirit. The Great Christmas Light is returning on Monday to the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex and will last through Dec. 30. Visitors will take the two-mile drive...
WECT
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
Columbia Police investigate shooting after woman brought to hospital dies
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to gather more details after a woman was brought to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound and soon died. According to preliminary information shared by the Columbia Police Department, the victim arrived by private vehicle at Prisma Richland Hospital around 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Police said the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and died of her injuries later the same evening.
