ewrestlingnews.com
Last Team Belair Member Will Be Revealed On WWE SmackDown
We still don’t know who the final member of Team Belair will be for the WarGames match at Survivor Series. But we’ll find out this week on Friday Night SmackDown. Initially, rumors began to circulate that the member would be announced on Monday night’s episode of RAW from Albany, New York. However, it was instead confirmed on Monday’s show that the revelation would be made on Friday night. Currently, Team Belair consists of Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Michin. The rumor is that Becky Lynch will be the final member to be announced.
ewrestlingnews.com
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (11/21/22)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. *Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Factory. *ROH Women’s Champion...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brandi Rhodes Addresses Her In-Ring Future
Brandi Rhodes has been away from wrestling TV since she and Cody exited AEW. Rhodes recently spoke with Steve Fall of “The Ten Count” podcast and during it, she noted that she doesn’t currently have a plan to return to the ring. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Full Gear Results: Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose
AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Jade knocked her down before tossing her to the floor and hitting a big boot that sent her over the barricade. Rose clotheslined her over the barricade then hit a powerslam back in the ring. Rose hit a splash in the corner. Rose with a knee drop off the top rope for the win. Jade hit a powerslam for a near fall. Jade went for her finisher, but Rose rolled her up and Jade reversed with one of her own for 2. Rose hit Jade’s finisher for 2. Rose missed a front senton and Jade hit her with a big boot. Jade hit her finisher for the win.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Preview: Full Card, Match Predictions & More
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 is coming up this Saturday! Before the event takes place, let’s run down everything you need to know about the upcoming pay-per-view. Who is scheduled for the card? How interesting does the show seem? What’s going to happen with all the matches?. Here...
ewrestlingnews.com
News On WWE Survivor Series, Baron Corbin’s Theme Song, More
You can check out the latest edition of “WWE Playlist” below. This episode looks at historic moments from Survivor Series:. “Watch the most surprising moments in Survivor Series history, featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, and more WWE Superstars, presented by Cricket Wireless.”. The official YouTube channel of “WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Discusses Licensing Kansas’ Song For AEW Full Gear
During the post-AEW Full Gear 2022 media scrum, Tony Khan commented on reaching out to the band Kansas to license their song ‘Carry On Wayward Son’ for The Elite’s entrance. The AEW President believes there’s a “good chance” the company will be using it again in the future. He said,
ewrestlingnews.com
Impact Wrestling To Hold TV Tapings Tonight, Over Drive Highlights, NWA, More
Impact Wrestling will be holding its Over Drive fallout TV tapings tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The following matches are booked for the TV tapings:. * Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. * Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin. * Bully Ray vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
Akira Tozawa Appears On WWE RAW Without Ninja Gear
Akira Tozawa appeared on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, sporting a new look. For the past several years, Tozawa has been wearing ninja gear, but after a few months missing from RAW, Tozawa returned in a failed matchup against Baron Corbin, who was being managed by JBL. This...
ewrestlingnews.com
Results From WWE NXT Live Event In Lakeland, FL: Tag Team Title Match
WWE held a NXT live event on Saturday night from Lakeland, FL. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) defeated Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne. After the match, Kianna James confronts Fallon Henley. Oro Mensah defeated Damon Kemp. Apollo...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kurt Angle Claims Randy Orton’s Back Injury Could Have Been A Career-Ender
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to discuss a variety of professional wrestling topics. During the show, Angle offered his thoughts on Randy Orton’s current back injury. Orton has been out of action for the past several months,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Johnny Gargano Gets New Remixed Theme On WWE RAW
Johnny Gargano debuted a new theme song on Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. On Monday night, Gargano came out to a remixed version of his song, “Rebel Heart,” prior to his match Omos. He was initially set to face off against The Miz, but Miz claimed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Explains Why He Booked Colt Cabana vs. Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about why he recently booked Colt Cabana to face off against Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, and whether it was a parting shot at CM Punk. Of course, there have been some rumors that CM Punk went...
ewrestlingnews.com
Roman Reigns Promises His Current WWE Run Is Only Going To Get Bigger
Roman Reigns has been on top of WWE for over two years as the WWE Universal Champion since he won the championship at WWE Payback 2020. Reigns has defeated a lot of big names during this run, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Edge, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Daniel Bryan, and others. For Reigns, he doesn’t see it ending anytime soon.
ewrestlingnews.com
New AEW Interim AEW Women’s Champion Crowned At Full Gear
Jamie Hayter is your brand new Interim AEW Women’s Champion. During Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, Hayter defeated Toni Storm to capture the Interim AEW Women’s Title. Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker both interfered at different points in the match, attacking Toni Storm. In the end, it was Hayter who was able to hit Storm with her Hayterade ripcord lariat to pick up the “W.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Triple H Views WWE RAW Star As “Almost Like A Reclamation Project”
Finn Balor has been strongly pushed by Triple H as a member of The Judgment Day after months of Vince McMahon not doing anything notable with him on television before he resigned from the company and Triple H took over creative. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that Triple H views Balor as...
ewrestlingnews.com
What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air?
After Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event went off the air, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson came down to the ringside area to check on Jon Moxley, as he continued to sell after being hit with some brass knuckles by MJF. The fans in attendance...
ewrestlingnews.com
Teddy Long Says CM Punk Spoke With Him Immediately After AEW All Out Media Scrum
CM Punk spoke with Theodore R. Long immediately after his second AEW World Championship win, the WWE Hall of Famer has claimed. At the September pay-per-view event, Punk won the title for the second time, defeating Jon Moxley, but suffered an injury during the bout. Sitting down with Wrestling Inc,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Isn’t Interested In Making Ring Of Honor A YouTube Series
Tony Khan isn’t interested in making Ring of Honor a YouTube series – at least not yet. During the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum, the AEW President said he believes the Ring of Honor brand is valuable enough that it can get its own TV series. While Khan...
ewrestlingnews.com
Ex-WWE Referee Scott Armstrong Lands A New Gig, MLW News & Notes
Main Event Wrestling sent out a press release today, announcing that former WWE referee Scott Armstrong will be working for the company in a backstage capacity. You can check out the official announcement below:. Scott Armstrong to join Main Event Wrestling. Scott Armstrong joins Main Event Wrestling in a backstage...
