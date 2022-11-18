AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose was booked at this year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Jade knocked her down before tossing her to the floor and hitting a big boot that sent her over the barricade. Rose clotheslined her over the barricade then hit a powerslam back in the ring. Rose hit a splash in the corner. Rose with a knee drop off the top rope for the win. Jade hit a powerslam for a near fall. Jade went for her finisher, but Rose rolled her up and Jade reversed with one of her own for 2. Rose hit Jade’s finisher for 2. Rose missed a front senton and Jade hit her with a big boot. Jade hit her finisher for the win.

