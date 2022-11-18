Read full article on original website
Lack of snow plowing concerns rise in East Buffalo
Community concerns arise in East Buffalo as snow plows haven't reached their streets just yet. Officials say the streets that have not been touched just yet are not going unseen.
wnypapers.com
Hochul updates New Yorkers on state response to historic winter storm that brought more than 6 feet of snow
State agency emergency response assets continue to assist localities with cleanup and restoration efforts; more than 100 National Guard members deployed to Erie County to assist residents and local storm response. √ New York State Thruway now open to all traffic; all commercial vehicle travel restrictions have been lifted; Exit...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County monitoring snowstorm; no plans presently for travel advisory
UPDATE: On Sunday morning, Restaino’s office said, “The travel advisory for the City of Niagara Falls is being lifted. When going out today, please drive carefully. “Crews will be out working, and we ask that vehicles on side streets be parked on one side of the street so that crews can plow effectively.”
Buffalo Public Schools cancel classes for Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the district said that its main concern is safety. All students and staff will remain at home. No virtual classes will be held. The City of Buffalo...
Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo
It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
McKinley Wegmans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wegmans on McKinley Parkway will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday after closing its doors since 3 p.m. on Friday due to the substantial snowfall. The grocery store was still in the process of removing snow after having plans to reopen the store on Saturday and Sunday be deemed unfeasible. Blasdell, […]
Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
Schools close, roads open as region recovers from lake effect dump
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A number of school districts, mainly from Buffalo and southward, are making the decision to close Monday, and in some cases Tuesday as well.
How much snow fell in Buffalo and the surrounding area
The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard by historic lake effect snow, with some areas receiving 80 inches.
wxxinews.org
Travel bans eased in some parts of the Buffalo region, but more lake-effect snow expected
The National Weather Service is still predicting another day of heavy snow across the region with totals expected close to two feet in some spots. A series of Lake Effect Snow Warnings remain in place. A State of Emergency in Erie County continues indefinitely. A Travel Ban is in effect...
NFTA resumes bus service on limited basis
The Metro Rail in Buffalo will continue to operate on a limited basis.
newyorkupstate.com
Update: More than 41 miles of Thruway reopens to all traffic
Update 8:30 p.m.: The New York Thruway between Exit 53 and Exit 59 has been reopened to all traffic, including commercial vehicles, the Thruway Authority said on Twitter. Buffalo, N.Y. — Dozens of miles of the New York Thruway reopened Saturday as lake-effect snow is expected to continue to pile up in Western New York.
WGRZ TV
Are plows keeping up with the snow?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown provided an update on snow removal efforts Friday morning. He tells 2 On Your Side that South Buffalo has been hardest hit as the lake effect snow band sits over the the southern portion of Erie County. The city says they currently...
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
Buffalo Mayor Provides Update On Driving Ban, Snow Removal, And More
UPDATE (11/19/22): The travel ban is now a travel advisory in all of Buffalo except South Buffalo. The driving ban is still in effect in South Buffalo. Unless you are an essential worker or have a serious medical emergency, we're asking people to stay at home, not to drive, not to come out.
wnypapers.com
Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel
Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
2 men die of cardiac events while shoveling snow during lake effect storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men have died of cardiac events while shoveling during the lake effect snow storm. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made that announcement during his 3 p.m. Friday news conference. They died "as a result of exertion, having cardiac events associated with snow shoveling and snow...
WGRZ TV
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure
Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
