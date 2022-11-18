ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Public Schools cancel classes for Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced on Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday. In a Facebook post Sunday morning, the district said that its main concern is safety. All students and staff will remain at home. No virtual classes will be held. The City of Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Weather Update: No Snow Forecasted For Buffalo

It looks like Western New York is getting a much-needed break from Mother Nature today. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like the city of Buffalo and the surrounding areas will not get any more snow today. Yesterday forecasters were calling for...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

McKinley Wegmans to reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Wegmans on McKinley Parkway will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday after closing its doors since 3 p.m. on Friday due to the substantial snowfall. The grocery store was still in the process of removing snow after having plans to reopen the store on Saturday and Sunday be deemed unfeasible. Blasdell, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Update: More than 41 miles of Thruway reopens to all traffic

Update 8:30 p.m.: The New York Thruway between Exit 53 and Exit 59 has been reopened to all traffic, including commercial vehicles, the Thruway Authority said on Twitter. Buffalo, N.Y. — Dozens of miles of the New York Thruway reopened Saturday as lake-effect snow is expected to continue to pile up in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Are plows keeping up with the snow?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown provided an update on snow removal efforts Friday morning. He tells 2 On Your Side that South Buffalo has been hardest hit as the lake effect snow band sits over the the southern portion of Erie County. The city says they currently...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm

The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
HAMBURG, NY
wnypapers.com

Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel

Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WGRZ TV

Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure

Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
ORLEANS COUNTY, NY

