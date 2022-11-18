Read full article on original website
How the watermelon stereotype came to be weaponized against Black Americans
The harmful stereotype dates back to the 19th century when freed Black Americans became merchants and sold the fruit for profit.
As a Hispanic American, I rejected getting into Harvard Law school by affirmative action
As a Hispanic American, I decided to live outside the race box and rejected getting into Harvard Law school by affirmative action. That’s real freedom.
Essence
What Black Women Can Take From A Book Detailing White Women’s Racism
"You can speak up. You do not have to tip-toe around white people any longer,” say the authors of 'White Women: Everything You Already Know About Your Own Racism and How to Do Better.'. When you have to keep repeating yourself over and over again, sometimes it’s best to...
Study Shows Black, Indigenous Children Increasingly Experiencing Racism
With data provided by the U.S. National Survey of Children’s Health (NSCH), researchers at the University of Oklahoma (Tulsa) found that more children in minority groups experienced racism in 2020 compared to 2016.
Kirkus Reviews
Best of 2022: Our Favorite Fiction
Every November, when I look back at the year’s fiction, I try to discern trends: Was this the year of books with ghosts or the year of books about unhappy young people talking about relationships? The first thing that pops out at me looking at our list of the best fiction of 2022 is a tiny but distinctive microtrend: Books about families titled with the name of that family. And to make the trend even more specific, both books that fit into it are published by Norton: There’s Lan Samantha Chang’s The Family Chao (Feb. 1), an update of The Brothers Karamazov about a Chinese American family running a restaurant in Wisconsin—our review calls it “a disruptive, sardonic take on the assimilation story”—and Rubén Degollado’s The Family Izquierdo (Sept. 6), a novel about three generations of a Texas family that believes they’re living under a curse, which our review calls “a gloriously rich epic.”
Washington Examiner
Asian Americans and the racist lies of the left
America today is obsessed with racial victimhood. From the "mostly peaceful" summer of violence to the attempts to change the date of our nation’s founding, America’s all-consuming racial obsession is clear. Common sense measures like voter ID are decried as " racist ," our police forces are smeared based on lies, and absurd hate hoaxes are gleefully gobbled up by the media in the hopes of sowing division — presumably because genuine instances of racial antagonism in America are actually pretty rare.
My Teacher Chose An Unthinkable Way To Teach Us About Slavery. I'm Still Haunted By It.
"Some of my classmates were in charge of keeping the 'slaves' in line. I remember being brought to tears but not being exactly sure why I was crying."
crimereads.com
From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist
In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
"Poison Ivy" author Evan Mandery: "Elite colleges are harmful to society"
It was a surprising and — as the New York Times put it — "dramatic" set of announcements. On Wednesday, both Yale and Harvard decided to withdraw their law schools from consideration in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of the nation's "best" institutions. In a statement, Yale Law School Dean Heather K. Gerken dropped the hammer, saying, "U.S. News rankings are profoundly flawed — they disincentivize programs that support public interest careers, champion need-based aid, and welcome working-class students into the profession."
intheknow.com
17-year-old founder Marley Dias on her #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign and representation in children’s literature
Harvard student and activist Marley Dias wants young people to read banned books. The 17-year-old founder of 1000 Black Girl Books spoke with In The Know at the 2020 MAKERS Conference. She discussed the dangers of banned books, the value of reading and why diverse characters matter. When Dias was...
