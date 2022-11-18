ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ.com

Bring back virtual learning for N.J. kids, these parents say as they rev up fight for remote option

On a recent Friday morning, Deanna Nye finished making pancakes for her three kids at their Bridgewater home and said it was time to prepare for the school day. The kids — 10-year-old twins Tyler and Bailee and 15-year-old Trevor— gathered their supplies. But, instead of walking out the front door, they convened in their makeshift classroom in the kitchen.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Is It Cheaper For NJ To Dine Out Than Cook For Thanksgiving This Year?

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Have you solidified your plans yet? We're down to a matter of days at this point, so chances are that you have at least an idea of what you'll be doing day-of. On the off-chance that you don't, however, you might want to ask yourself the question "is it worth it to eat at home this year?"
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey grocery store first to go plastic-free in the state

(NewsNation) Every year, about eight million tons of plastic waste end up in the ocean. Rachel Garcia, a mom of two, is tackling the problem in her community. She and her family opened Dry Good Refillery, the first plastic-free grocery store in New Jersey, to offer customers a way to reduce their reliance on single-use plastics.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Oh What Fun! NJIB Presents the Epic New Jersey Holiday Events Round Up

It’s the most magical time of the year in New Jersey! Get out your calendars! The holiday season is approaching and there’s plenty to do until the end of 2022. Whether it’s a festival of trees, a drive-thru light show, an outdoor Winter Wonderland, or holidays lights at the zoo..there’s something for everyone this season. And yes, this will be updated frequently when events are posted.. Please note: Events are listed in date order and some require tickets.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: An updated list

It’s been almost seven months since the recreational weed market opened in New Jersey. There are now 21 dispensaries scattered across the state that are open for adult-use sales. You can see an interactive map of all recreational locations in New Jersey here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Northfield NJ
