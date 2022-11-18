ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
SKY HIGH SPANISH: A Visit to Hyatt’s New Rooftop Restaurant

The glitziest new addition to the Salt Lake City dining scene is the Hyatt Regency’s new Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, Mar | Muntanya. Translated from Spanish, the name means “sea and mountain.” Which seems appropriate given that Executive Chef Tyson Peterson’s menu is said to “draw inspiration from the coastal and mountainous regions of Basque Country and Catalonia, where the character of the land is akin to the Great Salt Lake Valley and contrasting Rocky Mountains.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
UTA ski bus service cut in half for the season

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Ski and snowboard season intensifies this weekend with more resort openings. All four resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are open, but a big cut in Utah Transit Authority ski bus service is bad news for regular riders. UTA ski bus service for Big and...
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You

When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
FLORIDA STATE
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL

