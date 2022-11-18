Read full article on original website
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Booking holiday flights? These airports were ranked as the worst in the country
With holiday travel just around the corner, travelers may want to consider which airports they’ll be traveling through.
The IUP Panel debates the gondola proposal for Little Cottonwood Canyon
There's no question that something needs to be done to alleviate traffic in Little Cottonwood Canyon, but the best solution has become a heated debate in our community.
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
utahstories.com
SKY HIGH SPANISH: A Visit to Hyatt’s New Rooftop Restaurant
The glitziest new addition to the Salt Lake City dining scene is the Hyatt Regency’s new Spanish-inspired rooftop restaurant, Mar | Muntanya. Translated from Spanish, the name means “sea and mountain.” Which seems appropriate given that Executive Chef Tyson Peterson’s menu is said to “draw inspiration from the coastal and mountainous regions of Basque Country and Catalonia, where the character of the land is akin to the Great Salt Lake Valley and contrasting Rocky Mountains.”
Deer Valley wins U.S. Best Ski Resort for 10th straight year
PARK CITY, Utah — Deer Valley Resort was named the winner of the 2022 World Ski Awards United States’ Best Ski Resort today, marking the 10th straight year it has […]
kslnewsradio.com
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass
SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
Western US cities to remove decorative grass amid drought
The grass-removal commitment centers on turf that people don't walk on and generally not grass in backyards or parks.
ksl.com
UTA ski bus service cut in half for the season
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Ski and snowboard season intensifies this weekend with more resort openings. All four resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are open, but a big cut in Utah Transit Authority ski bus service is bad news for regular riders. UTA ski bus service for Big and...
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
southfloridareporter.com
Luxury Condo Market on the Rise: Sales and Prices Soar in Ideal Locations
“Sales of luxury homes fell 17.8% year on year during the three months ending April 30, the largest drop since the pandemic’s onset sent shockwaves through the housing market,” Forbes reported on June 10th. The long-running property party appeared to have reached the end of its timeline. It...
KUTV
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
29-year-old woman killed in alleged argument turned shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
wild941.com
Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You
When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
kjzz.com
One Wasatch Front county sees year-over-year drop in home prices
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It hasn’t happened for a long time. A county along the Wasatch Front actually recorded a drop in housing prices year over year. According to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Weber County’s median price for a single-family home was $409,000 last month. That’s down from $410,000 in October 2021 – a decrease of 0.24 percent.
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
