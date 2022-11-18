ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Think Kim Kardashian Tried to Make Pete Davidson Jealous Amid Emily Ratajkowski Relationship

By ami-admin
 4 days ago
Yikes! Fans think Kim Kardashian is trying to make ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson jealous as he moves on from their whirlwind romance with Emily Ratajkowski.

Speculation started on Thursday, November 17, after the Skims founder, 42, shared an Instagram post of her posing alongside an oversized bouquet of flowers. Kim played coy and captioned the social media images with a rose emoji. However, the comments section went wild with people claiming she had sent them to herself.

“Well who are they from?” one commenter asked. “She’s trying to make it look like she moved onto [sic] in response to Pete but they’re probably her sisters,” another social media user replied.

A third person speculated that they’re old photos since “her Halloween decorations are still up.” They added, “Pete went public with his new relationship yesterday.”

Kim and Pete, 29, dated for nearly nine months after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021. During their time together, the Pete walked the red carpet with Kim on various occasions, even making a rare appearance on her family’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians. However, the businesswoman and comedian “amicably split” in August, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style at the time.

While Kim has kept her romances out of the public eye, it appears Pete has since moved on with EmRata, 31. Earlier this month, sparks started to fly between the King of Staten Island star and My Body author as fans spotted them cozying up while enjoying an apparent date night in Brooklyn. Emily is “definitely into” Pete, a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

“They were spotted having a romantic dinner together,” the insider added. “They met up through mutual friends since they travel in the same circles in New York.”

On November 16, the duo were spotted hugging in New York City following what appeared to be another date night.

Even though their budding relationship has “gotten out,” Emily is “hoping they can fly under the radar for a bit.”

As the Pete and Emily news went public, on Monday, November 15, fans were convinced that Kim shaded Pete via TikTok. While the video appears to have been deleted, the reality star was singing along to Ariana Grande‘s “Santa Tell Me” alongside her eldest daughter, North West. Both Kim and Ariana have dated Pete in the past, which led to shade rumors.

While Kim and Pete were hot and heavy for a few months, he and the “Thank U Next” songstress, 29, got engaged in June 2018. They had split by October of that same year, and Ariana has since married husband Dalton Gomez. They tied the knot in a small May 2021 ceremony at her Montecito house.

