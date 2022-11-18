Read full article on original website
Related
Pierce Brosnan shares sweet post to announce birth of his fourth grandchild
Pierce Brosnan shared some wonderful news with his fans on Thursday (17 November). The James Bond icon announced on Instagram that his fourth grandchild had been welcomed into the world and the little one’s name is certainly original!. Sharing a photo of the tot’s face and another of the...
Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie
Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
Amy Adams’ Daughter: Meet Aviana Olea Le Gallo, The ‘Enchanted’ Star’s Only Child
Amy Adams is a successful actress known for her role as Giselle in the Disney movie Enchanted. She currently only has one child, a daughter, named Aviana. Amy has been married to artist Darren Le Gallo since 2015. The mom-of-one has reprised her famous role as Giselle once more in...
Halloween Hottie! Scout Willis Gets In The Holiday Spirit To Promote Her Concert
Scout Willis is stepping out of her famous parents' shadow. On Monday, October 24, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' daughter took to Instagram to spread the word about her live performance alongside friend Odessa Jorgensen, and she added a seasonally appropriate twist to the promo by taking photos in a Halloween shop."Come see me and my child tonight 9 PM... or else," Willis said while holding a haunted baby doll and mask.Willis had fawned over her collaboration via social media a day earlier as well. WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS"BACK...
The Daily South
Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Duets With Willie Nelson's Son During CMT Memorial Concert
Country stars of all generations paid tribute to Loretta Lynn last night, but the pairing of her granddaughter, Emmy Russell, with Lukas Nelson, son of Willie Nelson, felt particularly meaningful. "She always stood in the corner and called me on stage. I'd sing a song—one original and one that everybody...
ETOnline.com
Luke Bryan Calls Out 'American Idol' Co-Judge Katy Perry Over Thomas Rhett Duet (Exclusive)
Luke Bryan is still nursing his emotional wounds. The country singer and 2022 CMA Awards host is opening up about Katy Perry recently releasing a duet with fellow country singer Thomas Rhett. Bryan spoke with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet at this year's star-studded awards ceremony -- which...
Mimi Parker obituary
Mimi Parker, of the American alternative rock group Low, who has died aged 55 of ovarian cancer, had a voice renowned for its quiet, eerie intensity. Often blended in stunning harmonies with her bandmate and husband Alan Sparhawk, and enhanced by her delicate brushwork on the drums, her voice had an impact on the listener that was sometimes chilling, sometimes heavenly, always mesmerising.
Shania Twain Announces Her First Nashville Show In 5 Years: “It’s Been Too Long”
Shania Twain has 2022 feelin’ like the ’90s again. With all the recent headlines surrounding Shania news, it seems that our girl is back and ready to take country music by storm again, and I couldn’t be more excited. In addition to her recent single release, “Waking...
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Are Just Mom and Dad to Their Kids
Image Source: Getty / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are ultra famous, but also ultra private. The British actors wed in 2011 and they have one daughter together, whom they welcomed sometime in 2018. Since then, the pair have kept their lives under wraps — something they were doing long before they had a baby together. Even their 2011 wedding was super top secret. They only had a handful of guests in attendance at their New York nuptials, including Weisz's son, Henry — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky — and Craig's daughter, Ella Loudon, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, & Mom Blythe Danner, 79, Are Twins At Wedding In New Orleans: Photo
Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, and her mother, 79-year-old actress Blythe Danner, looked like twins (with a few years separating them) at a family wedding in October in New Orleans, La. In the fourth photo in the below slideshow that Gwyenth shared on Instagram on Friday, Nov. 18, the Oscar-winning star and her mother smiled for a picture as they held up iced drinks, seemingly thrilled to be spending some quality time together during the wedding. Both looked like they’ve been defying aging as they posed with minimal makeup and radiant skin.
Keith Urban Shares Sweet Moment With Young Fan Born With Brain Condition [Watch]
Keith Urban shared a very special moment with a 6-year-old fan at a show in Peoria, Ill., on Friday, Nov. 4. The singer was performing when he spotted a family in the front row, with a young boy sitting atop his dad's shoulders. Urban stopped the show to chat with the family, and the parents introduced themselves as Whitney Donaldson and Chase Hammock of Monticello, Ill. They also introduced their 6-year-old son, Kellen, who was clearly enjoying the show.
thebrag.com
Brian Johnson finally clears up conspiracy around this iconic AC/DC song
Brian Johnson has finally addressed the conspiracy theories around iconic AC/DC track ‘Back In Black’ in his memoir. Brian Johnson has finally addressed the conspiracy theories around AC/DC’s iconic track ‘Back In Black.’ For years, fans have thought that former frontman Bon Scott ‘scribbled most of the words to the album in one of his notebooks before he died’ at the age of 33. However, in an interview about his new memoir The Lives of Brian, Johnson has finally clarified who wrote the song.
Salma Hayek Once Tried and Failed to Avoid Kissing Kevin James in Their Comedy Film
Although they were great friends, Salma Hayek admitted that she was reluctant about making out with co-star Kevin James on the big screen.
Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Brayden Lape’s “Mercy” Cover on ‘The Voice’
Gwen Stefani teared up as Brayden Lape sang through Brett Young’s 2017 hit “Mercy” during the final night of knockout rounds on The Voice. “Oh my God,” said Stefani following the 16-year-old’s emotional performance. “I need a tissue. He’s just so sweet.”
Pink Rollerskates Into 2022 AMAs With Dazzling ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ Opener
Pink delivered a delightful live debut of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” as she opened the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. The singer showed up to the awards show on rollerskates and transformed the Microsoft Theater into “Pink’s Rink,” accompanied by a large set of dancers as she emulated the positive energy of her new single. The performance opened with a pre-taped segment that was reminiscent of the song’s colorful and campy music video. “Oh, I just wanna pop and lock to my records/There go all of my clothes,” she sang. “Never gonna not dance again.” The performance...
See Adele Finally Kick Off Her ‘Weekends With’ Las Vegas Residency
After postponing her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency by nearly a year, Adele finally took the stage Friday for the first of her 30-plus shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The concert — which, with a 20-song setlist, marked the longest of Adele’s career — culled from all four of the singer’s studio albums, with 21 receiving the most attention, as eight songs — including the hits “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” “Set Fire to the Rain” (complete with pyrotechnics) and “Rumour Has It” — from that LP were performed at opening night. From her most recent LP...
wmagazine.com
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Bruce Springsteen Reacts to Alfonso Ribeiro’s Claim That ‘The Carlton’ is Inspired by ‘Dancing in the Dark’
Bruce Springsteen is buying into the theory that the famous “Carlton” dance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was partially inspired by him. Alfonso Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks on Fresh Prince, was known for the character’s signature dance move, “The Carlton.” In a 2015 interview with Variety, Ribeiro revealed that “The Carlton” came to be when he read a note in the script prompting his character to bust out some dance moves and he thought of Friends star Courtney Cox’s dancing in the video for Springsteen’s hit, “Dancing in the Dark.” “I said, ‘that is the corniest dance on the planet that I know of, so why don’t I do that?'” Ribeiro recalled at the time.
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
Travis Barker Reveals Which Band Influenced His Drumming Style
Barker shared which drummer was his "eyes and ears for everything I was learning" when he first started out.
Tyla
50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.https://www.tyla.com/
Comments / 0