Phys.org
New research on how makeup applied only to facial features increases perceived skin evenness
Makeup is a form of body art that has been used for millennia to change facial appearance. Though styles of makeup have varied through time and between cultures, the actual modification of the face tends to be quite similar, with an emphasis on making the skin appear more even and the facial features more prominent. For instance, think Cleopatra eyes or Kylie Jenner lips.
2 Makeup Mistakes That Are Drawing Attention To Wrinkles
While wrinkling is inevitable and normal with age, many of us would rather not emphasize fine lines with the help of makeup, but rather, to highlight our favorite features and experiment with fun looks. With that said, we checked in with professional makeup artists to learn about two common (and easy to do) mistakes many makeup users make over 40, how they might draw attention to wrinkles, and how to avoid them. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artists and experts, Mary Winkenwerder and Mandie Brice.
The Cheap Anti-Aging Skincare Product Derms Say Every Woman Over 40 Should Use Daily
You don’t have to spend a million dollars on skincare to look your absolute most glowing. And that message goes double if you’re over 40 — a time when pricey anti-aging products can be aggressively marketed to you. By creating a skincare routine that consists of a few reliable ingredients that contain active ingredients and sticking to that routine (remember: consistency is everything), you can smoothen your skin, provide it with the hydration it needs, and keep it looking healthy. Before you blow your budget at Sephora, this is the cheap anti-aging skincare product derms say every woman over 40 should use daily.
These Shampoo Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For Your Hair — They Cause Thinning!
Let’s talk shampoo. As more and more experts recommend skipping shampoo days, the product is often left out of haircare discussions or pushed off to the side. Instead, the focus tends to shift more to serums, oils, and conditioners that can transform your hair and make it shinier and more voluminous. But even if you’re only washing your hair once or twice a week, the shampoo that you use matters. That doesn’t mean you should head straight for the luxury brand shelves and stock up on only the most costly options, either. Instead, paying attention to the ingredients in your shampoo and avoiding those that are drying and can cause damage (particularly if you have thinning hair) is the way to go. Dr. Anna Chacon, a board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsorasisTeam, reveals which shampoo ingredients are actually so bad for your hair and can even cause thinning.
The One Skincare Product You Should Never Mix With Retinol, According To Derms
Applying daily retinol to the skin is an essential part of many of our skincare routines, and it has the power to keep a youthful-looking, radiant glow at any age. If your goal is to practice a healthy, consistent, anti-aging skincare routine, dermatologists warn that using a benzoyl peroxide product while also using retinol can lead to extremely dry skin, and other negative effects.
'I'm a Make-Up Artist—Here's How I Make Under-Eye Wrinkles Disappear'
Zoe Trigwell shares her expert beauty advice on reducing the appearance of under-eye wrinkles in this original essay.
Refinery29
Will Washing Your Face With Shampoo Get Rid Of Fungal Acne?
Online forums wield great power. Places like /r/SkincareAddiction and MakeupAlley made The Ordinary into a smash hit, popularised techniques like double cleansing and helped spread the gospel of Korean skincare. They also give you a space to do very important things, like rate the Hollywood Chrises in order of hotness (Messina is number one, don’t @ me). However, for all the genuinely insightful and useful tips they can bring, they also have the power to make mountains out of molehills and turn very uncommon or largely unproblematic conditions or ingredients into a huge panic. And so: fungal acne.
Drugstore Products Dermatologists Say You Should Leave On The Shelf–They’re So Bad For Your Skin!
It’s a great time to be into skincare. Not only will you find one luxury product after another, so many of which boast impressive ingredients that can transform the texture of your skin, but the drugstore skincare market has come such a long way in recent years. These days it’s not unusual for a dermatologist to recommend the much cheaper drugstore equivalent of a pricey skin brand. With that said, it is also more difficult to choose among so many products — how can you tell which are effective and which contain useless fillers, or worse, can actually be harmful for your skin?
Vogue
What Happened When Vogue’s Beauty Editor Used A SkinCeuticals Vitamin C Serum For Three Months
Whether it’s one’s fitness schedule or a big project at work, being consistent is key to achieving most things in life. When it comes to an efficacious skincare routine, the same sentiment stands – when we use the right active ingredients for our skin in a regular fashion, we reap more rewards than when we use them sporadically. As someone who is guilty of being less than faithful to the formulas I apply to my skin, when I was set the challenge of using Skinceuticals Silymarin CF serum, an antioxidant formula designed for oily and blemish-prone skin, for three months, I had some concerns over whether I’d be able to meet the task, easy as it might seem.
3 Serum Ingredients Experts Swear By For Younger Looking Skin Instantly
Moisturizers and cleansers are great and all, but when it comes to skincare products that are considered game-changers, the spotlight is on serums. It’s hard to find a skincare devotee who isn’t loyal to one or two serums, usually applied in the morning and at night as part of their skincare routine. A great serum gives skin a major boost by delivering specific ingredients that can address concerns as diverse as dry skin, fine lines, sun spots, and uneven tone. But an explosion in serums on the market means, as always, that it’s even more of a challenge to find one that delivers high-quality ingredients that actually work. Bella Schneider, Clinical Esthetician, Product Formulator, Day Spa Owner, and Master Trainer, recommends these three serum ingredients for younger looking skin instantly.
What Causes Dark Circles Under Eyes? A Dermatologist Explains
Poets say the eyes are the mirrors of the soul, but there’s more to the eye than the eyeball itself — in fact, a lot can be told from an eye’s surroundings. It can go both ways: A puffy or droopy eye can serve as a tell for somebody who’s been partying loads…or who’s been up three nights in a row with the baby. So, what causes dark circles under eyes, should you ever be worried that your eye bags are a sign of a health issue, and how can you get rid of dark circles under eyes permanently? This is what you need to know.
rsvplive.ie
An anti-ageing smoothing concealer can blur crows feet and fine lines
The eye area is delicate and the skin is thinner, meaning it's more prone to wrinkles and fine lines. It can often be the first place on the face that we begin to show age. While there's nothing wrong with this, it can be frustrating when makeup starts settling into these fine lines, making them appear more pronounced.
Hate Putting On Body Lotion? Here Are 3 Ways To Keep Your Skin Moisturized Without It
My name is Kara Jillian Brown, and I hate putting on body lotion. Typically, it's something I do when I have to, like throwing some lotion on my arms and legs before I go outside while wearing a dress. But if I'm just chilling at home, chances are my legs are so ashy I could start a fire. I know this isn't good for my skin, but since I'm in my 20s, I don't really notice any long-term effects. As I get older, though, I know that my skin will get drier and drier, and having a moisture routine is key to having healthy, radiant skin.
Latinas Are Becoming Less Hush-Hush About Getting Botox and Fillers
A few years back, a meme went viral; it displayed a side-by-side image of Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lopez with the caption, "Latinas be like I'm 104 years old." In the same way that some Black women, including Afro Latinas, proudly say their "skin doesn't crack," Latinas — regardless of skin tone or race — have also developed a reputation for "not aging." (There are even studies to back it up.)
What Does a Black Spot on Your Lip Mean?
In your youth, you might have had evenly colored, vibrant lips. Over time, lip color tends to fade, and you might notice that your lips become thinner. You might also start to observe dark spots on the lips. If you do notice see a black spot on your lip, it’s...
Yes I wear wigs, no I don’t hate my hair
Black women have prevailed through the hair stigmas placed on our community by honoring and maintaining our natural crowns. Although we still face barriers in the workplace which prefer“tamed” hair, Black women have a choice in conforming with or rejecting traditional styles for those that better express their perspectives on beauty – natural hair being one of them.
cohaitungchi.com
Do Facial Rollers Really Do Anything?
Why is everyone swearing by these things? First, jade rollers just feel good. The jade stone is naturally cool, and the roller makes it easy to apply gentle pressure all over the face. You can even store it in the fridge for an extra amped cool factor. It’s also a...
