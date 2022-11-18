ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says

One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

DOTD worker killed in Sunday afternoon attack was a retired Baton Rouge Police officer, authorities say

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – According to police, a double-homicide occurred in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

DOTD worker, retired BRPD officer, stabbed to death on I-10 Sunday morning; attacker killed

PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him. The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory — a retired BRPD officer — was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police responding to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A shooting near Choctaw Drive Sunday has left one person dead, according to officials. Mike Chustz with the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services confirmed that one person was killed. Emergency responders were called to the scene around 1 p.m. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead

GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week. According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

One person killed, one arrested in fatal drive-by on South Choctaw Drive; 2 suspects still at large

BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three other suspects after a fatal drive-by shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Jessie Johnson and another 25-year-old were inside a car when three people pulled up in a truck and started shooting.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

13-year-old killed by stray bullet during target practice; 2 men arrested

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed two men have been arrested following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 18. According to Sheriff Rene Thibodaux, a 13-year-old boy was riding his four-wheeler along the levee near Saizon Road in New Roads when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet from a nearby group who were target practicing.
NEW ROADS, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight

DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say. Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead. This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments. This...
BAKER, LA

