wbrz.com
LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
theadvocate.com
wbrz.com
DOTD worker, retired BRPD officer, stabbed to death on I-10 Sunday morning; attacker killed
PORT ALLEN - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement on I-10 Sunday morning after he fatally stabbed a DOTD worker who was helping him. The attack happened shortly before noon near the LA 415 exit. According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Motorist Assistance Patrol roadside assistance worker Darrell Guillory — a retired BRPD officer — was helping the suspect when he stabbed him multiple times in the head.
wbrz.com
Police responding to fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - Police are responding to a fight at Chuck E. Cheese on Siegen Lane after two parties got in an argument and one person said they were going to get a gun. According to sources, the fight started when one person stole another person's credit card. One of the parties told the other they were going to come back with a gun.
WAFB.com
wbrz.com
brproud.com
wbrz.com
One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with...
wbrz.com
Police identify suspect on the run after Gonzales shooting that left high schooler dead
GONZALES - Police are asking for the public's help to find a suspect involved in the shooting death of a high school senior outside a Gonzales gas station last week. According to the Gonzales Police Department, Jamal "Mal" Holloway is wanted for his involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville. The shooting happened Nov. 11 just outside the Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue.
theadvocate.com
Boy on 4-wheeler shot during target practice; 2 men arrested, Pointe Coupee sheriff says
A 13-year-old New Roads boy is dead after he was struck by a stray bullet that came from a group of men holding target practice with rifles at a nearby levee, the Pointe Coupee sheriff's office said. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the boy was riding a four-wheeler along the side...
wbrz.com
One person killed, one arrested in fatal drive-by on South Choctaw Drive; 2 suspects still at large
BATON ROUGE - One person has been arrested and police are still looking for three other suspects after a fatal drive-by shooting on Choctaw Drive Sunday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Choctaw Drive near Oak Villa Boulevard. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 22-year-old Jessie Johnson and another 25-year-old were inside a car when three people pulled up in a truck and started shooting.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after minor crash led to road rage shooting in Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE – Police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at another man who was called to help with a crash scene Thursday afternoon. The shooting was reported at North Boulevard and North Leo Street a little before 4 p.m. Baton Rouge police said they were investigating a...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Mom, daughter face charges after Ascension gas station shooting; pair went there looking for a fight
DUTCHTOWN - A woman and her adult daughter allegedly went to an Ascension Parish gas station looking to fight someone before gunfire erupted in the parking lot. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 40-year-old Rhesa Pointer and 21-year-old Raneshia Pointer, both from Baton Rouge, are facing charges. The pair also brought a small child to the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
I-TEAM: Baker man arrested on federal gun charges days after prior arrest
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Marshal Service Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force with the assistance of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and ATF made an arrest Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Charmaine Wilson, 25, was picked up on federal gun charges, including felon in possession...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire
BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires. Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers...
Coroner’s office investigating homicide in Baker, officials say
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in Baker, officials say. Baker police were reportedly called out on Friday, Nov. 18, after getting a call about a person dead. This happened on Jefferson Street near Charleston Oaks Apartments. This...
