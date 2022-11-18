Read full article on original website
Related
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown dies at 88
(The Center Square) – John Y. Brown Jr., a businessman who became the 55th governor of Kentucky, has died. He was 88. Brown, a Democrat, served as governor from 1979 to 1983. At that time, he was married to former Miss America Phyllis George. But his history in the Bluegrass State was more profound than just the four years he led it.
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony
If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Whitmer appoints Kyra Bolden to Michigan Supreme Court
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will appoint Kyra Harris Bolden to fill a seat on the Michigan Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve on the state's high court. Justice Bridget McCormack resigned this year, leaving an open seat. Bolden, a current...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Federal Student Loan Forbearance Extended Yet Again
The White House has once again extended the federal student loan payment pause as it battles lawsuits threatening to derail its sweeping student debt forgiveness plan. The extension could stretch no later than June 30, 2023, the Department of Education said Tuesday. But if the Supreme Court decides the fate of Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt per borrower before June 30, forbearance could end sooner.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Flood criticizes Dr. Fauci upon his pending departure
Rep. Mike Flood bid farewell to Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday in a news release that expressed relief that "the Dr. Fauci Show is finally over." Flood said that Fauci, who is stepping down in December as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases after nearly 40 years and as White House chief medical advisor, "used the opportunity (of his pending departure) to belittle Americans, painting some as pushers of 'disinformation.'"
Comments / 0