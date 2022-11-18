Read full article on original website
Republican governor candidate says he wants to impose a statewide ban on gay marriage
South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster said at a debate Wednesday night that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman and would enforce a ban on gay marraige should the US Supreme Court overturn the ruling that legalised gay marriage across the country in 2015. “In our constitution, [gay marriage] it is not allowed, and under our state law, it is not allowed. I would follow state law, whatever state law is,” Mr McMaster said. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think a marraige ought to be between a man and a woman.” Mr McMaster’s comments came...
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
I’m an LGBTQ Republican. I have a message for the GOP about the Respect for Marriage Act.
As I plan my wedding, I want our NC senators to understand what the measure will mean to families like mine | Opinion
Here's What Would Happen If The Respect For Marriage Act Doesn't Pass
Following the shocking overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that protected abortion access throughout the United States, many Americans are concerned that other rights could be easily overturned. According to Politico, abortion rights were at the forefront of many women's minds when they went into the...
Senate same-sex marriage bill says people with 'diverse beliefs about the role of gender in marriage' are 'due proper respect'
Senators sought to gain Republican support by amending the bill, which sailed through the House in July. They say they're confident it will now pass.
Full List of 37 Republicans Who Voted Against Protecting Same-Sex Marriage
The Respect for Marriage Act, which passed the House in July, will advance after 12 Senate Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took to the Senate floor and morphed into Sen. Mother Teresa
On Wednesday the U.S. Senate advanced the Respect for Marriage Act, which would afford members of the LGBTQ community the kind of protection they deserve, and thought they had, until Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas floated the notion of revisiting protections for same-sex married couples. The House passed a version...
AOL Corp
Mormon Church comes out in support of same-sex marriage law
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday it would back proposed federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages, marking the latest show of support for the measure from conservative-leaning groups. The nearly 17-million member, Utah-based faith said in a statement that church...
KFOR
Same-sex, interracial marriage bill passes key Senate vote
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriages cleared a key vote in the Senate. Now, the bill appears to be on track to becoming law before the end of 2022. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), the bill’s main sponsor and first openly gay member of the...
MSNBC
One day after securing a majority, House GOP flunks the key test
Most observers agreed that it was inevitable, but on Wednesday night, the lingering uncertainty was finally resolved: House Republicans fell far short of expectations in the midterm elections, but they’d crossed the numeric threshold and secured a majority in the next Congress. Some of the immediate focus was on...
Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul vote against advancing protections for same-sex marriage
Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul voted against advancing legislation that would add protections for same-sex marriage to federal law amid fears that the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn a 2015 ruling that legalized such marriages, much like the court eliminated a nationwide right to abortion earlier this year. However, the legislation...
US bishops concerned gay marriage bill will punish 'reasonable and sincere' religious objectors
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has voiced concern about the likely passage of the President Biden administration's Respect for Marriage Act.
MSNBC
Declassified doc reportedly proves Trump tweeted classified image
Three years ago, Iranian officials tried and failed to launch a purported satellite, prompting Donald Trump to publish a tweet insisting the United States was not involved in the incident. The point of the then-president’s tweet wasn’t altogether clear, though by most measures, the Republican simply seemed eager to taunt Tehran.
Tuberville, Shelby vote against federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages
Alabama’s two senators join 37 of their Republican colleagues in opposing a procedural motion that was approved Wednesday by the Senate advancing “historic” federal legislation aimed at codifying same-sex and interracial marriage. The move sets up for the potential approval this week of the Respect for Marriage...
Ohio Bar Condemns Ad Attacking Democratic State Supreme Court Nominees
Bar officials argue the ad “grossly oversimplif(ies) their opinions just to score political points.”
'We Have The Votes': The Senate Will Act This Week To Codify Same-Sex Marriage
With the midterm elections over, Democrats have found enough Republicans ready to join them in advancing basic LGBTQ rights.
MSNBC
Chris Matthews: Why wouldn't Republicans want to be there to celebrate Pelosi's service?
The Morning Joe panel -- including Chris Matthews -- discusses House Speaker Pelosi's announcement she is stepping down as Democratic House Leader and how many in the Republican Party reacted to her announcement.Nov. 18, 2022.
Bipartisan Senate group says they are 'confident' they have the votes necessary to codify same-sex marriage
The bipartisan group working on legislation to codify same-sex marriage has the votes needed for the bill to pass and is urging leadership to put it on the floor for a vote as soon as possible, multiple sources told CNN.
